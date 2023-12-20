(Alliance News) - John Wood Group PLC on Wednesday announced the appointment of replacements for its outgoing human resources leader and group general counsel.

The Aberdeen, Scotland-based engineering and consulting group has hired Marla Storm and Michael Rasmuson, who join the company as chief human resources officer and group general counsel, respectively.

Marla Storm is the former CHRO at Balfour Beatty PLC, where she served as CHRO for its buildings, civils and investments business in the US. She has also held HR leadership positions at Boeing and McKesson Co.

Rasmuson is the former senior vice president, general counsel and chief compliance officer at Nabors Industries, a provider of technology for the energy industry. Rasmuson also served as a long-term leader at Baker Hughes Co, one of the world's largest oil field services companies, latterly serving as executive counsel for its product lines.

These appointments follow the retirement of Lesley Birse, John Wood's current human resources leader, and Martin McIntyre, its current group general counsel and company secretary. McIntyre will stay on as company secretary until a replacement is appointed.

The changes will take effect on January 2, and both individuals will be based in Texas, US, where they will report to Chief Executive Officer Ken Gilmartin.

Gilmarton said: "I am pleased to welcome Marla and Michael to Wood's leadership team. They are both accomplished business leaders with highly relevant experience in their key disciplines. I am confident a balanced executive team across the UK and the US enables us to best support our clients and employees as we continue to progress on our strategy to deliver sustainable growth."

In April, Wood appointed Arvind Balan as its chief financial officer.

Shares in John Wood Group were up 0.6% at 164.80 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

By Hugh Cameron, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.