John Wood Group PLC - Aberdeen, Scotland-based engineering services company - Awarded a six-year contract to provide brownfield engineering, procurement, and construction management solutions to Shell PLC. The contract relates Shell's Prelude floating liquefied natural gas platform in Western Australia, the world's largest floating offshore gas facility. John Wood provides no financial details for the agreement.
Current stock price: 195.56 pence
12-month change: up 46%
By Elijah Dale, Alliance News reporter
