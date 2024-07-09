John Wood Group plc is a United Kingdom-based global consulting and engineering company. The Company's segments include Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services (IVS). Its Projects segment is focused on providing front-end engineering services, procurement and project management. The Companyâs Operations segment focuses on improving operational efficiency by providing maintenance, modification and operation services. The Consulting segment is a multi-sector specialist technical consultancy division providing advanced thinking to maximize value at every stage of the asset life cycle. The Companyâs Investment Services segment manages a range of legacy or non-core businesses and investments with a view to generating value through remediation and restructuring. It also manages Aegis Poland contract. Its subsidiaries include SARL Wood Group Algeria, Wood Group Somias SPA, Wood Solar Argentina S.A.U, AMEC Limited Liability Company, and Amec Foster Wheeler Australia Pty Ltd.

Sector Oil Related Services and Equipment