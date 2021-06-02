Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. John Wood Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WG.   GB00B5N0P849

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

(WG.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

John Wood : What Pride means to me

06/02/2021 | 04:37pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Respecting, understanding and celebrating one another for all that we are, where we come from and where we're going - that's the commitment we make to one another at Wood. Because creating a sense of belonging for everyone we get to call a teammate, is how we succeed in sparking the brightest solutions together and enjoy coming to work each day.

We achieve it by learning from one another - being open to educating yourself on someone else's experience, viewpoint and expertise, and educating others on yours. We achieve it by listening to one another, engaging in open and honest conversations that truly connect us. We achieve it by leading with empathy, putting care for how someone else thinks, feels and experiences life at the heart of your decision, actions and behaviours.

Pride month, held in June, is important to me as an opportunity to shine an even brighter spotlight on educating, engaging and empathising with our LGBTQIA+ community. But this is about more than just a month, a day or a moment in time. Our commitment to conversations and connections is constant and it's evolving, because so is the world - and with it, the opportunities and challenges we face together. The spirit of this is reflected in the advancement of our Wood Pride network logo - with the abbreviation and flags represented within the image mirroring their focus on being truly equal, respectful and inclusive of all.

I strongly believe in the power of kindness - each of us has the innate ability to be kind and in my experience, it is totally within our control how we choose to show up each day. Through our own words and actions, we have the power to make people feel good about themselves - or not. That is a big responsibility and one each of us should take seriously. We have great people at Wood and an abundance of kindness out there and I'm confident that as a global team we can go from strength to strength by continuing to be allies, champions and change makers.

Sue MacDonald
Executive President, P&O, and Pride Network Chair

Disclaimer

John Wood Group plc published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 15:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
04:37pJOHN WOOD  : What Pride means to me
PU
05/27JOHN WOOD  : Wood awarded early design for floating offshore wind project in Ire..
PU
05/27JOHN WOOD  : Wood supports the delivery of world-scale blue ammonia production f..
PU
05/25JOHN WOOD  : Wood grows U.S. power operations with new contract in Kentucky
PU
05/20JOHN WOOD  : Why I walk with Pride
PU
05/20A NEW REALITY FOR URBAN MOBILITY : smart solutions for a resilient future
PU
05/20PREPARING FOR THE UNTHINKABLE : Lessons from the Coronavirus Pandemic
PU
05/20JOHN WOOD  : International Women in Engineering Day
PU
05/20JOHN WOOD  : Leveraging technology for humanitarian good is the new normal
PU
05/17JOHN WOOD  : Wood and the UN work to improve water resilience in Grenada support..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 226 M - 5 103 M
Net income 2021 26,6 M - 18,8 M
Net Debt 2021 1 351 M - 954 M
P/E ratio 2021 107x
Yield 2021 1,09%
Capitalization 2 421 M 2 423 M 1 710 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 39 300
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
John Wood Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 4,67 $
Last Close Price 3,60 $
Spread / Highest target 53,9%
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robin Watson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Miller Kemp Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roy Alexander Franklin Chairman
Thomas M. Botts Independent Non-Executive Director
Nigel Gordon Mills Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC-18.12%2 423
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED50.85%46 047
HALLIBURTON COMPANY23.49%20 766
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY22.40%19 748
NOV INC.23.53%6 625
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED8.37%4 174