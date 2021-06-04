Log in
    WG.   GB00B5N0P849

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

(WG.)
John Wood : Wood invests in technical education opportunities for Texas students

06/04/2021 | 11:15am EDT
As part of our efforts to drive sustainable development in our local communities, Wood is pleased to announce its commitment of $27,000 to the Brazosport Independent School District (BISD) located in the Greater Houston area to fund career and technical education (CTE) programs for high school students.

This investment, which includes a $20,000 donation to CTE programs and a $7,000 in-kind donation of materials to the welding program, will allow BISD to upgrade its technology, further enhance its course offerings and ensure students have the tools they need to prepare for certification testing.

In a partnership that extends far beyond a financial commitment, Wood also participates in BISD's annual signing day, and recently interviewed and hired several new Team Wood members at this year's event.

Wood Vice President J.J. Barrera said, 'We are proud to provide the next generation of workers in our industry with a path toward professional development through these valuable technical training programs. By engaging these students early on in their education, we can better equip them to launch successful careers after graduation.'

Wood General Manager Andrew Dodge said, 'We are excited to continue our valued partnership with BISD to help grow CTE. With this investment, we can contribute to developing a more skilled workforce in many different capacities for years to come.'

Disclaimer

John Wood Group plc published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 15:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
