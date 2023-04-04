Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. John Wood Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WG.   GB00B5N0P849

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

(WG.)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:18 2023-04-04 am EDT
200.00 GBX   -2.25%
12:54pJohn Wood notes possible offer by Apollo for share capital
AN
11:26aApollo Ups Offer for John Wood Group
MT
10:26aApollo sweetens bid for Britain's Wood Group with $2.1 bln offer
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

John Wood notes possible offer by Apollo for share capital

04/04/2023 | 12:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

John Wood Group PLC - Aberdeen, Scotland-based energy sector-focused engineering and consulting business - Notes announcement by Apollo Management Holding LP of a possible offer for the entire share capital of the company at a final price of 240 pence per share in cash. The offer represents a 59% premium to the closing price of 151p, and a 20% premium to the initial proposal submitted to Wood of 200p per share in cash. It follows news that Apollo's last offer of 237p was privately rejected by the board of Wood.

John Wood notes that final proposal is subject to a number of pre-conditions and reservations, and that there can be no certainty an offer will be made. It is consulting with shareholders. Apollo must announce its firm intention to make an offer for Wood no later than April 19.

Current stock price: 209.03 pence

12-month change: up 2.2%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
12:54pJohn Wood notes possible offer by Apollo for share capital
AN
11:26aApollo Ups Offer for John Wood Group
MT
10:26aApollo sweetens bid for Britain's Wood Group with $2.1 bln offer
RE
05:41aNinety One UK Ltd - Form 8.3 - John Wood Group Plc
PR
03/31UBS likes Beazley; Berenberg cuts Wood Group
AN
03/31UK avoids recession in 2022; house prices down 3%
AN
03/29WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/29Wood group shares fall despite robust results
AQ
03/28FTSE 100 Closes Tuesday Slightly Up as Share Rally Runs Out of Steam
DJ
03/28Carnival's Soft FY23 Guidance Could be Conservative
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 386 M - -
Net income 2022 398 M - -
Net Debt 2022 549 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,10x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 732 M 1 732 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 35 573
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
John Wood Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2,53 $
Average target price 2,68 $
Spread / Average Target 5,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ken Gilmartin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Miller Kemp Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roy Alexander Franklin Non-Executive Chairman
Craig Shanaghey Executive President-Operations
Nigel Gordon Mills Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC51.39%1 732
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-2.11%74 706
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-19.59%30 831
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY1.29%30 246
NOV INC.-8.86%7 497
TECHNIPFMC PLC15.67%6 222
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer