    WG.   GB00B5N0P849

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

(WG.)
  Report
02-22 am EST
154.70 GBX   +2.45%
12:38pJohn Wood rejects GBP1.6 billion Apollo takeover approach
AN
02/21Harland & Wolff submits planning application on recapitalisation plan
AN
02/20Harland & Wolff signs new contracts with total value of GBP10 million
AN
John Wood rejects GBP1.6 billion Apollo takeover approach

02/22/2023 | 12:38pm EST
(Alliance News) - John Wood Group PLC on Wednesday said it has rebuffed three unsolicited proposals for a takeover by Apollo Global Management Inc.

John Wood is an energy sector-focused engineering and consulting business based in Aberdeen, Scotland.

It said the most recent approach was received in late January, proposing a cash offer for all of its shares at a price of 230 pence each, around GBP1.59 billion in total.

Shares in John Wood closed down 3.4% to 145.80p each in London on Wednesday. It has a market capitalisation of GBP1.00 billion.

John Wood said the board "carefully considered" each of the proposals with its financial advisers and "engaged on a limited basis" with Apollo, before unanimously rejecting each proposal.

It said it concluded each proposal "significantly undervalued" the group's prospects.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

