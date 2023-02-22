John Wood rejects GBP1.6 billion Apollo takeover approach

(Alliance News) - John Wood Group PLC on Wednesday said it has rebuffed three unsolicited proposals for a takeover by Apollo Global Management Inc.

John Wood is an energy sector-focused engineering and consulting business based in Aberdeen, Scotland.

It said the most recent approach was received in late January, proposing a cash offer for all of its shares at a price of 230 pence each, around GBP1.59 billion in total.

Shares in John Wood closed down 3.4% to 145.80p each in London on Wednesday. It has a market capitalisation of GBP1.00 billion.

John Wood said the board "carefully considered" each of the proposals with its financial advisers and "engaged on a limited basis" with Apollo, before unanimously rejecting each proposal.

It said it concluded each proposal "significantly undervalued" the group's prospects.

