  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  John Wood Group PLC
  News
  Summary
    WG.   GB00B5N0P849

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

(WG.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:21:17 2023-03-07 am EST
221.65 GBX   +14.19%
07:10aJohn Wood shares up as receives new Apollo takeover approach
AN
06:08aSterling May Fall Vs Euro as ECB More Aggressive Than BOE
DJ
05:24aHalifax's UK House Price Gains at Odds With Other Evidence, Goodbody Says
DJ
John Wood shares up as receives new Apollo takeover approach

03/07/2023 | 07:10am EST
(Correcting headline to clarify that John Wood has not rejected the proposal.)

(Alliance News) - John Wood Group PLC on Tuesday said it has rebuffed a fourth proposal for a takeover by Apollo Global Management Inc.

Shares were up 14% at 221.87 pence each on Tuesday morning in London.

John Wood is an energy sector-focused engineering and consulting business based in Aberdeen, Scotland.

On Monday, John Wood said, US private equity firm Apollo Global submitted a fourth proposal to John Wood, which would be an offer of 237p per share in cash.

John Wood said: "The board believes this latest proposal continues to undervalue the group and is therefore minded to reject. The board will continue to engage with its shareholders and intends to engage further, on a limited basis, with Apollo."

The company had already rejected three proposals by Apollo, the most recent in January for 230p, or around GBP1.59 billion in total.

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. -0.78% 72.54 End-of-day quote.13.72%
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC 14.37% 221.675 Delayed Quote.43.62%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 386 M - -
Net income 2022 398 M - -
Net Debt 2022 549 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,46x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 582 M 1 582 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 33 100
Free-Float 99,1%
Managers and Directors
Ken Gilmartin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Miller Kemp Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roy Alexander Franklin Non-Executive Chairman
Craig Shanaghey Executive President-Operations
Nigel Gordon Mills Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC43.62%1 582
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED3.54%79 018
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-1.17%35 134
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY9.31%32 632
NOV INC.10.44%9 063
TECHNIPFMC PLC24.61%6 717