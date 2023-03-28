Advanced search
    WG.   GB00B5N0P849

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

(WG.)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:03:15 2023-03-28 am EDT
197.48 GBX   -2.72%
05:42aJohn Wood swings to 2022 loss on business disposal impairment charge
AN
05:09aNinety One UK Ltd - Form 8.3 - John Wood Group Plc
PR
04:59aFTSE 100 Rises as Banking Sector Concerns Ease
DJ
John Wood swings to 2022 loss on business disposal impairment charge

03/28/2023 | 05:42am EDT
(Alliance News) - John Wood Group PLC on Tuesday said it swung to a loss in 2022 due to a heavy exceptional impairment charge, as it failed to resume dividend payments.

The Aberdeen, Scotland-based energy sector-focused engineering and consulting business reported 2022 revenue of USD5.43 billion, increasing 4.3% from USD5.21 billion in 2021. The company said that despite growth in consulting and operations, there was a 6% decline in expected projects, which partially offset growth.

Pretax loss was USD694.5 million, widening from a loss of USD172.0 million a year ago. The company noted that it saw an exceptional impairment charge of USD542.3 million, triggered by its disposal of its Built Environment consulting business, increases in discount rates and lower expectations of profitability.

Basic loss per share was 104.4 US cents, widening from a loss of 32.2 cents.

The company did not resume its dividend payments, unchanged from a year ago, with any resumption of dividends dependent on the profitability of the company.

The company said it expects revenue growth, with performance likely to be weighted in the second half of 2023, with performance anticipated to be in line with medium term expectations.

Chief Executive Officer Ken Golmartin said: "We are pleased to have delivered results in line with expectations for 2022, including a return to revenue growth - with 8% growth at constant currency. This was achieved in a year of major change for the group, under new leadership, as we addressed legacy issues, transformed our balance sheet and launched a new strategy.

"Our strategy is already delivering. We started 2023 with good momentum - our order book for delivery in 2023 is up 10%, headcount is up 8% and financial guidance for 2023 is in line with our medium-term financial targets of adjusted [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization] growth at mid to high single digit [compound annual growth rate], with momentum building as our strategy delivers."

John Wood shares fell 2.8% to 197.30 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 386 M - -
Net income 2022 398 M - -
Net Debt 2022 549 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,96x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 687 M 1 687 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 33 100
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
John Wood Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2,49 $
Average target price 2,59 $
Spread / Average Target 4,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ken Gilmartin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Miller Kemp Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roy Alexander Franklin Non-Executive Chairman
Craig Shanaghey Executive President-Operations
Nigel Gordon Mills Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC50.20%1 687
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-12.51%66 769
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-24.78%27 648
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-8.50%27 566
NOV INC.-14.79%7 008
TECHNIPFMC PLC7.22%5 768
