July 3 (Reuters) - Dubai-based engineering and consulting firm Sidara has sought an extension of a deadline to July 31 to make a firm offer for UK's John Wood Group, after being rejected thrice. (Reporting by Prerna Bedi and Unnamalai L in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Shailesh Kuber)
John Wood Group PLC
Equities
WG.
GB00B5N0P849
Oil Related Services and Equipment
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|199.2 GBX
|-2.35%
|+2.00%
|+15.75%
|05:35pm
|Sidara seeks time till July 31 to make another offer for UK's Wood Group
|RE
|Jul. 01
|John Wood Group plc Announces Company Secretary Changes
|CI
EPS Revisions
Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+18.72%
|1.78B
|-9.34%
|66.74B
|+1.21%
|34.62B
|-6.69%
|29.76B
|+30.73%
|11.29B
|+29.25%
|9.11B
|-8.83%
|7.31B
|+14.31%
|6.29B
|+49.47%
|5.96B
|+58.91%
|5.15B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- WG. Stock
- News John Wood Group PLC
- Sidara seeks time till July 31 to make another offer for UK's Wood Group