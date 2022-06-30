Log in
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

(WG.)
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

06/30/2022 | 09:59am EDT
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 30 June 2022

Name of applicant: John Wood Group PLC
LEI:  549300PLYY6I10B6S323
Name of scheme: The John Wood Group PLC Employee Share Trust
Period of return: From: 15 December 2021 To: 30 June 2022
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 14,379,897 shares
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 0 shares
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 0 shares
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 14,379,897 shares

   

Name of contact: Lorraine Sproule
Telephone number of contact: 01224 851000

© PRNewswire 2022
