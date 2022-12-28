Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. John Wood Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WG.   GB00B5N0P849

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

(WG.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:49 2022-12-28 am EST
134.58 GBX   -0.31%
09:59aWOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
12/16WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
12/16WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

12/28/2022 | 09:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 28 December 2022

Name of applicant: John Wood Group PLC
LEI:  549300PLYY6I10B6S323
Name of scheme: The John Wood Group PLC Employee Share Trust
Period of return: From: 30 June 2022 To: 28 December 2022
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 14,379,897 shares
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 0 shares
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 0 shares
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 14,379,897 shares

   

Name of contact: Lorraine Sproule
Telephone number of contact: 01224 851000

© PRNewswire 2022
All news about JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
09:59aWOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
12/16WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
12/16WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
12/16Barclays Downgrades John Wood to Equalweight from Overweight, Cuts PT
MT
12/16LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Barclays cuts Bunzl to 'underweight'
AN
12/16LONDON MARKET OPEN: Stocks lower as central banks keep hiking rates
AN
12/16LONDON BRIEFING: BT to combine units; Rio Tinto completes acquisition
AN
12/13TRADING UPDATES: Savannah Energy ends deal; Plaza signs addendum
AN
12/12BOE Meeting Could Prove Volatile For Pound -2-
DJ
12/12Jefferies Upgrades John Wood to Buy from Hold, Boosts PT
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
More recommendations