WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

12/08/2022 | 10:01am EST
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name   MICHAEL COLLINS
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PROJECTS
 
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		   ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


  GB00B5N0P849
b) Nature of the transaction EXERCISE AND RETENTION, NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY, OF NIL COST LTRP AND BONUS PLAN SHARE OPTIONS
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£NIL 40,436 options exercised
£1.24 19,449 options sold
d) Aggregated information
-           Aggregated volume

-           Price		   40,436 options exercised

  19,449 options sold at £1.24
 
e) Date of the transaction   2022-12-08
f) Place of the transaction   LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

© PRNewswire 2022
