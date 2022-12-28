Advanced search
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

12/28/2022 | 10:01am EST
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name
JACQUI FERGUSON
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

 
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		   ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


  GB00B5N0P849
b) Nature of the transaction SHARE PURCHASE IN LIEU OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£1.34 1,945
d) Aggregated information
-           Aggregated volume

-           Price		 1,945

£1.34
e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-28
f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

© PRNewswire 2022
