    WG.   GB00B5N0P849

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

(WG.)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:47:31 2023-01-20 am EST
147.70 GBX   +2.75%
10:00aWOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
09:59aWOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
01/18Harland & Wolff says UK MoD and Navantia sign manufacturing contract
AN
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

01/20/2023 | 09:59am EST
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name   DAVID KEMP
 
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status  CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER


 
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		   ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


  GB00B5N0P849
b) Nature of the transaction SHARE PURCHASE IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£1.45 2,526
d) Aggregated information
-          Aggregated volume

-          Price		   2,526

  £1.45
e) Date of the transaction
2023-01-19
f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name   MICHAEL COLLINS
 
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status   EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PROJECTS
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		   ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


  GB00B5N0P849
b) Nature of the transaction SHARE PURCHASE IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£1.45 1,023
d) Aggregated information
-          Aggregated volume

-          Price		   1,023

  £1.45
e) Date of the transaction 2023-01-19
f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name   MARTIN MCINTYRE
 
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status  GENERAL COUNSEL AND COMPANY SECRETARY
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		   ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


  GB00B5N0P849
b) Nature of the transaction SHARE PURCHASE IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£1.45 910
d) Aggregated information
-          Aggregated volume

-          Price		   910

  £1.45
e) Date of the transaction 2023-01-19
f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

© PRNewswire 2023
