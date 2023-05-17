Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. John Wood Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WG.   GB00B5N0P849

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

(WG.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30:00 2023-05-17 am EDT
134.35 GBX   -3.48%
11:16aWOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
05/16UK market struggles for direction after job data
MS
05/16Apollo spikes £1.7bn bid for Wood Group
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

05/17/2023 | 11:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name   KENNETH GILMARTIN
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		   ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


  GB00B5N0P849
b) Nature of the transaction PURCHASE
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
$1.71 300,000
d) Aggregated information
-           Aggregated volume

-           Price		  300,000

 $1.71
e) Date of the transaction 2023-05-17
f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

© PRNewswire 2023
All news about JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
11:16aWOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
05/16UK market struggles for direction after job data
MS
05/16Apollo spikes £1.7bn bid for Wood Group
AQ
05/15FTSE 100 Closes Higher, Outperforming European Peers, Lifted by Miners
DJ
05/15Miners lift FTSE 100 in lukewarm start to week
AN
05/15Global markets live: Vodacom, Newmont, Tesla, General Motors....
MS
05/15Plenty of questions remain
MS
05/15Stocks mostly up, but US budget impasse worries
AN
05/15Ninety One UK Ltd - Form 8.3 - John Wood Group Plc
PR
05/15Telos Jumps in Premarket Monday After CEO John Wood Acquires 400,000 Shares
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
More recommendations
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer