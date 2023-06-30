BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

 

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

 

(Note: Italicised termshave the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 30 June 2023

 

Name of applicant:

John Wood Group PLC

LEI:  549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Name of scheme:

The John Wood Group PLC Employee Share Trust

Period of return:

From:

28 December 2022

To:

 

30 June 2023

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

14,379,897 shares

Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

0 shares

Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

0 shares

Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

14,379,897 shares

 

Name of contact:

Iain Jones

Telephone number of contact:

01224 851000

 

 