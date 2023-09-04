JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

 

1

Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated

a)

Name

  KENNETH GILMARTIN

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description ofthe financialinstrument,type of instrument

 

Identification code

  ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

 

 

  GB00B5N0P849

b)

Natureofthetransaction

VEST, EXERCISE AND RETENTION OF CONDITIONAL SHARES AWARDED IN SEPTEMBER 2021 UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL

50,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 50,000   

 

 £NIL

 

e)

Dateofthetransaction

2023-09-01

f)

Place ofthetransaction

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

 

 

 