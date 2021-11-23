Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Johns Lyng Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLG   AU000000JLG8

JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED

(JLG)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/23
7.19 AUD   +1.55%
05:50pJOHNS LYNG : Notification regarding unquoted securities - JLG
PU
11/17Johns Lyng Group Mulls Acquisitions
CI
11/01JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED : Buying pressure
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Johns Lyng : Application for quotation of securities - JLG

11/23/2021 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday November 24, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

JLG

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

8,201

22/11/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

86620466248

1.3

ASX issuer code

JLG

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

24/11/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

No security currently exists

FROM (Existing Class) +Security description

N/A

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

JLG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

8,201

Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

A summary of the Employee Share Loan Plan (ESLP) terms is provided in the Notice of Meeting for the 2021 Annual

General Meeting: https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20211018/pdf/451sb648qfxn2h.pdf

Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

8,201

Peter Nash

Peter Nash

Issue date

22/11/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

8,201

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 6.10000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The shares are issued under the ESLP and details of the loan are provided in the Notice of Meeting for the 2021 Annual General Meeting: https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20211018/pdf/451sb648qfxn2h.pdf

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Johns Lyng Group Ltd. published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 22:59:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED
05:50pJOHNS LYNG : Notification regarding unquoted securities - JLG
PU
11/17Johns Lyng Group Mulls Acquisitions
CI
09/20JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED(ASX : JLG) added to S&P/ASX 300 Index
CI
09/20JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED(ASX : JLG) added to S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Index
CI
09/03JOHNS LYNG : Completes Two Acquisitions
MT
08/31Johns Lyng Expands Agreement with CHU Underwriting Agencies
CI
08/24JOHNS LYNG : After-Tax Net Profit Surges in Fiscal Year 2021
MT
08/23Johns Lyng Group Limited Announces Ordinary Fully Paid Distribution for the Six Months ..
CI
08/23Johns Lyng Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
07/29Johns Lyng Group Limited acquired 60% controlling equity interest in Steamatic Australi..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 713 M 515 M 515 M
Net income 2022 31,4 M 22,7 M 22,7 M
Net cash 2022 40,3 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 54,9x
Yield 2022 0,88%
Capitalization 1 620 M 1 170 M 1 171 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,22x
EV / Sales 2023 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 1 200
Free-Float 60,8%
Chart JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Johns Lyng Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 7,19 AUD
Average target price 6,35 AUD
Spread / Average Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Didier Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Matthew Lunn Chief Financial Officer
Peter Stanley Nash Non-Executive Chairman
Lindsay Barber Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Peter Dixon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED127.53%1 156
VINCI10.04%57 673
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED46.65%35 222
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-5.63%30 746
FERROVIAL, S.A.18.16%21 697
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.34.52%19 100