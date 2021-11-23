Johns Lyng : Application for quotation of securities - JLG

For personal use only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

No security currently exists

FROM (Existing Class) +Security description

N/A

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

JLG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

8,201

Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

A summary of the Employee Share Loan Plan (ESLP) terms is provided in the Notice of Meeting for the 2021 Annual

General Meeting: https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20211018/pdf/451sb648qfxn2h.pdf

Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities

Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 8,201 Peter Nash Peter Nash Issue date 22/11/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes