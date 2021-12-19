Johns Lyng : Application for quotation of securities - JLG

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

971,940

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

The Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (Shares) were issued as part consideration for the acquisition of a controlling equity interest in Steamatic Australia, as announced to the ASX on 29 July 2021.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

4.930000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The Shares were issued on 29 July 2021 and are subject to an escrow, for period of 12 months from the date of issue.