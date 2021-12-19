Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Johns Lyng Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLG   AU000000JLG8

JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED

(JLG)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/17
8.44 AUD   +0.24%
05:40pJOHNS LYNG : Application for quotation of securities - JLG
PU
12/15Reconstruction Experts Inc. Announces New Partnership with Johns Lyng Group
CI
12/08JOHNS LYNG : Appendix 3B
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Johns Lyng : Application for quotation of securities - JLG

12/19/2021 | 05:40pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday December 20, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

JLG

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

971,940

29/07/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

86620466248

1.3

ASX issuer code

JLG

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

20/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B



Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

29-Jul-2021 08:26

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

JLG

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

JLG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

29/7/2021

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.



Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details



Number of +securities to be quoted

971,940

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

The Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (Shares) were issued as part consideration for the acquisition of a controlling equity interest in Steamatic Australia, as announced to the ASX on 29 July 2021.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

4.930000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The Shares were issued on 29 July 2021 and are subject to an escrow, for period of 12 months from the date of issue.

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Johns Lyng Group Ltd. published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 22:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
