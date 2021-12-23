Johns Lyng : Application for quotation of securities - JLG

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
No security currently exists
FROM (Existing Class) +Security description
N/A
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
JLG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer
418,382
Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
The terms of the Employee Loan Plan (ELP) are summarised in the Notice of Meeting for the 2020 Annual General
Meeting (https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20201021/pdf/44nwy1v9bqf2dc.pdf)
Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
250,000
Mr Matthew Lunn
Cayton Capital Pty Ltd
Issue date
21/12/2021
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?