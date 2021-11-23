Johns Lyng : Notification regarding unquoted securities - JLG
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Wednesday November 24, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
New class - code
FY2021 Performance Rights
477,852
22/11/2021
to be confirmed
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
1 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
86620466248
1.3
ASX issuer code
JLG
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
24/11/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
2 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
3 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
FY2021 Performance Rights
+Security type
ISIN code
Other
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
22/11/2021
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Scott Didier
Trump One Pty Ltd
Lindsay Barber
Abilas Holdings Australia Pty Ltd
Matthew Lunn
Cayton Capital Pty Ltd
Nicholas Carnell
NSC Collective Pty Ltd
Adrian Gleeson
Aust-Sport Financial Services Pty Ltd
Philippa Turnbull
Two Strides Ahead Pty Ltd
Number of +securities
51,092
51,092
37,334
35,069
32,048
28,274
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.
The FY21 Performance Rights were issued to employees under the Company's LTI and STI plans. The terms of the issue
can be found in the 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting:
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20201124/pdf/44q5wsdhjj5qv j.pdf
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
The terms of the employee incentive scheme can be found at the following link:
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20171025
/pdf/43njzv8xt0033l.pdf
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
4 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
The issue of 162,506 FY21 Performance Rights to Executive Directors was appoved at the 2021 Annual General Meeting. The remaining 315,346 FY21 Performance Rights were issued under Exception 13 of listing rule 7.2.
Issue details
Number of +securities
477,852
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
5 / 7
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Johns Lyng Group Ltd. published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 22:49:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED
Sales 2022
713 M
515 M
515 M
Net income 2022
31,4 M
22,7 M
22,7 M
Net cash 2022
40,3 M
29,1 M
29,1 M
P/E ratio 2022
54,9x
Yield 2022
0,88%
Capitalization
1 620 M
1 170 M
1 171 M
EV / Sales 2022
2,22x
EV / Sales 2023
2,06x
Nbr of Employees
1 200
Free-Float
60,8%
Chart JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
7,19 AUD
Average target price
6,35 AUD
Spread / Average Target
-11,7%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.