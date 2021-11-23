Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Johns Lyng Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLG   AU000000JLG8

JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED

(JLG)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/23
7.19 AUD   +1.55%
05:50pJOHNS LYNG : Notification regarding unquoted securities - JLG
PU
11/17Johns Lyng Group Mulls Acquisitions
CI
11/01JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED : Buying pressure
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Johns Lyng : Notification regarding unquoted securities - JLG

11/23/2021 | 05:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Wednesday November 24, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

FY2021 Performance Rights

477,852

22/11/2021

to be confirmed

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

86620466248

1.3

ASX issuer code

JLG

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

24/11/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

use only

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

FY2021 Performance Rights

+Security type

ISIN code

Other

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

22/11/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

personal

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Scott Didier

Trump One Pty Ltd

Lindsay Barber

Abilas Holdings Australia Pty Ltd

Matthew Lunn

Cayton Capital Pty Ltd

Nicholas Carnell

NSC Collective Pty Ltd

Adrian Gleeson

Aust-Sport Financial Services Pty Ltd

Philippa Turnbull

Two Strides Ahead Pty Ltd

Number of +securities

51,092

51,092

37,334

35,069

32,048

28,274

For

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

The FY21 Performance Rights were issued to employees under the Company's LTI and STI plans. The terms of the issue

can be found in the 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting: https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20201124/pdf/44q5wsdhjj5qv j.pdf

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

The terms of the employee incentive scheme can be found at the following link: https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20171025

/pdf/43njzv8xt0033l.pdf

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

The issue of 162,506 FY21 Performance Rights to Executive Directors was appoved at the 2021 Annual General Meeting. The remaining 315,346 FY21 Performance Rights were issued under Exception 13 of listing rule 7.2.

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities 477,852

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Johns Lyng Group Ltd. published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 22:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED
05:50pJOHNS LYNG : Notification regarding unquoted securities - JLG
PU
11/17Johns Lyng Group Mulls Acquisitions
CI
09/20JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED(ASX : JLG) added to S&P/ASX 300 Index
CI
09/20JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED(ASX : JLG) added to S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Index
CI
09/03JOHNS LYNG : Completes Two Acquisitions
MT
08/31Johns Lyng Expands Agreement with CHU Underwriting Agencies
CI
08/24JOHNS LYNG : After-Tax Net Profit Surges in Fiscal Year 2021
MT
08/23Johns Lyng Group Limited Announces Ordinary Fully Paid Distribution for the Six Months ..
CI
08/23Johns Lyng Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
07/29Johns Lyng Group Limited acquired 60% controlling equity interest in Steamatic Australi..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 713 M 515 M 515 M
Net income 2022 31,4 M 22,7 M 22,7 M
Net cash 2022 40,3 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 54,9x
Yield 2022 0,88%
Capitalization 1 620 M 1 170 M 1 171 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,22x
EV / Sales 2023 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 1 200
Free-Float 60,8%
Chart JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Johns Lyng Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 7,19 AUD
Average target price 6,35 AUD
Spread / Average Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Didier Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Matthew Lunn Chief Financial Officer
Peter Stanley Nash Non-Executive Chairman
Lindsay Barber Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Peter Dixon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED127.53%1 156
VINCI10.04%57 673
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED46.65%35 222
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-5.63%30 746
FERROVIAL, S.A.18.16%21 697
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.34.52%19 100