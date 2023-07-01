Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited Announces Executive Changes

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 30th June, 2023. Accepted the resignation of Mr. Gurmeet Singh as Managing Director and Director of the Company effective from close of business hours on 30th June, 2023. Took note of resignation dated 30th June, 2023 of Mr. Tatsuya Sugawara as Director of the Company with immediate effect. Appointed Mr. Sanjay Sudhakaran as an Additional Director of the Company with effect from 1st July, 2023 on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Also appointed Mr. Sanjay Sudhakaran as Managing Director of the Company for a period of 3 (Three) years with effect from 1st July, 2023, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company. As declared by Mr. Sanjay Sudhakaran, he has not been debarred from holding the office of Director

by virtue of any order of SEBI or any other authority. Appointed Mr. Nobuyuki Tao as an Additional Director of the Company with effect from 30th June, 2023 on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Also appointed Mr. Nobuyuki Tao as Chairman of the Board of Directors with effect from 1st July, 2023. As declared by Mr. Nobuyuki Tao, he has not been debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any order of SEBI or any other authority. Recommended the appointment of Mr. Arpit Kantilal Patel as an Independent Director of the Company with effect from 1st October, 2023 on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. As declared by Mr. Arpit Patel, he has not been debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any order of SEBI or any other authority. Mr. Sanjay Sudhakaran is a Bachelor of Engineering (Production Engineering), with more than 25 years of exposure to multiple sectors and cultural settings within organizations such as Schneider Electric, Otis Elevator, United Technologies and Carrier Corporation. Mr. Sudhakaran started his career in 1993 with Carrier Corporation and was the Regional Director for ASEAN and India when he left in 2011. He also served as the Country Head and Managing Director of Carrier Commercial Refrigeration. He also worked with United Technologies as Managing Director, Buildings and Industrial Solutions, and with Otis Elevator as Senior Director, Asia Pacific, Mergers & Acquisitions, Sales and Marketing before joining Schneider Electric in 2019. Since 2021, Mr. Sudhakaran has been the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd. He has held multiple P&L and commercial roles, while also having the experience of driving manufacturing related initiatives to drive profitability in businesses he has led. He has extensive experience in driving cost management and has led several productivity initiatives. In his various roles, he has been responsible for Marketing, Sales and service Operations. Mr. Nobuyuki Tao has done Bachelor of Science (General Business) (1987 to 1993) and Master of Business Administration (Finance) (1993 to 1995) from Brigham Young University, Provo, Utah USA. Mr. Nobuyuki Tao, CFO of Johnson Controls-Hitachi, Japan, is having more than 28 years of experience in various finance roles. In his past assignments, he has worked with Adient GK, Autoliv Electonics, Mitsubishi FusoTruck & Bus Corp, Visteon, Ford Motor ASEAN Operation in various positions viz. Vice President-Finance, Global Director Finance, General Manager Finance, Business /Finance Planner and Financial Analyst.

Mr. Arpit Patel is a renowned Charatered Accountant. He is a Commerce and Law Graduate and also holds the qualification of Cost and Management Accountant. He carries vast experience in handling assignments ranging from Statutory Audit to Corporate Advisory involving interplay of various laws. He is having more than 35 years of experience practising as a Partner of reputable Chartered Accountancy firms including 8 years with S R Batliboi & Co. LLP (a member firm of EY Global). During his career, he has held several distinguishable posts including as a member of Corporate Law Committee of ICAI, Delhi, as a member of Research and Publication Committee of WIRC of ICAI and as a Technical Reviewer of financial Statements by ICAI.