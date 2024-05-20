Johnson Controls International Plc specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of equipment for the regulation and safety of buildings. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - building regulation, integrated management and security equipment, systems and services (64.1%): refrigeration, ventilation, air conditioning, heating systems, access control systems, anti-intrusion, video surveillance, safety and protection devices and fire detection and suppression systems, etc. to commercial and industrial buildings. At the same time, the group provides installation and maintenance services. Net sales break down by geographic region between North America (60.1%), Europe/Middle East/Africa/Latin America (23.9%) and Asia/Pacific (16%); - heating, air conditioning, refrigeration, fire protection and security systems for residential and commercial uses (35.9%). Net sales break down by source of revenue between sales of products (75.6%) and services (24.4%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (52.3%), Asia-Pacific (20.9%), Europe (18.2%) and other (8.6%).

