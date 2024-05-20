May 19 (Reuters) -
* ACTIVIST INVESTOR ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT HAS BUILT A $1 BILLION-PLUS STAKE IN INDUSTRIAL GIANT JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: [https://tinyurl.com/ynetucrk] Further company coverage:
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|69.02 USD
|+1.10%
|+5.23%
|+19.74%
|04:03am
