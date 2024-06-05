Company veteran Todd Grabowski appointed to lead new global organization focused on delivering integrated data center solutions

Grabowski to report directly to Chairman and CEO George Oliver

CORK, Ireland, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today announced the creation of a dedicated Global Data Center Solutions organization, focused specifically on operationalizing Johnson Controls' global scale to provide integrated solutions to data center customers around the world in support of the company's business segments. Todd Grabowski, president, Global Data Center Solutions, will lead the Global Data Center Solutions organization, reporting directly to Chairman and CEO George Oliver.

"Over the last few years, we have been investing and building momentum in the data center market to establish Johnson Controls' leading position. It is clear our offering is resonating with customers, and we are now taking further steps to capture the growth opportunity ahead of us," said Oliver. "Todd and his team will prioritize offering our full suite of smart building technologies—coupling our unique set of energy-efficient, sustainable, and safe data center solutions with unmatched service—to meet increasing demand and drive Johnson Controls' continued growth and value creation."

Johnson Controls' products and solutions are already widely used in the most demanding data centers in the world. The company has a unique portfolio of integrated solutions that help minimize costs, maximize efficiency, and optimize timing for data center owners. JCI is well-positioned to capitalize on rapidly increasing demand in the emerging data center market due to its relentless innovation efforts and inherent strategic advantages, including:

Creating leading technologies around a broad range of air-cooled and water-cooled chillers to support the continued growth in cooling demand;

around a broad range of air-cooled and water-cooled chillers to support the continued growth in cooling demand; Investing in R&D and world-class test laboratories to design, build, test and demonstrate performance of equipment and accelerate the pace of innovation; and

to design, build, test and demonstrate performance of equipment and accelerate the pace of innovation; and Building leading domain expertise to provide complete package solutions that drive outcomes while providing service for the entire life cycle of the asset.

"Solving customer problems today and in the future is what we do best at Johnson Controls. We have optimized our investments and solutions to ensure we are uniquely qualified to provide the differentiated outcomes data center customers need and expect from an industry leader like Johnson Controls," said Grabowski. "Our global footprint allows us to scale and deploy these solutions wherever they are needed and earn long-term connection with those customers through our unparalleled service offerings."

Grabowski has more than 30 years of experience at Johnson Controls, most recently as vice president and general manager, HVACR. He will continue to lead that portfolio in his expanded role. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Michigan State University.

To learn more about Johnson Controls Data Center Solutions, visit: https://www.johnsoncontrols.com/industries/data-centers

