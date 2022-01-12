Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Johnson Controls International plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JCI   IE00BY7QL619

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(JCI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Johnson Controls Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Webcast

01/12/2022 | 06:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CORK, Ireland, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) announces the following webcast: 

What: Johnson Controls First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call

When: Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. EST

How: The conference call for investors can be accessed in the following ways:

  • Live via webcast at http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations Note: A slide presentation will be available that morning for downloading.
  • Live via telephone (for "listen-only" participants and those who would like to ask a question) – by dialing 888-324-9610 (in the United States) or 630-395-0255 (outside the United States), passcode "Johnson Controls."

Replay:  The replay can be accessed in the following ways:

  • Replay via webcast - if you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.
  • Replay via telephone – by dialing 866-453-2036 (in the United States) or 203-369-1225 (outside the United States), passcode 2222, from 10:30 a.m. (ET) on February 2, 2022, until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on February 9, 2022.

About Johnson Controls:
At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet. 

With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:                       

MEDIA CONTACTS:



Antonella Franzen                                

Karen Tognarelli

Direct: 609.720.4665                             

Direct: 571.214.7744

Email: antonella.franzen@jci.com          

Email: karen.tognarelli@jci.com 



Ryan Edelman                                         

Michael Isaac

Direct: 609.720.4545                                

Direct: +41 52 6330374

Email: ryan.edelman@jci.com                   

Email: michael.isaac@jci.com

 

Johnson Controls Logo. (PRNewsFoto/JOHNSON CONTROLS, INC.) (PRNewsFoto/)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson-controls-announces-first-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call-webcast-301459060.html

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
06:31aJohnson Controls Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Webcast
PR
01/11Johnson Controls and Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America to raise awareness on ind..
PR
01/10Deutsche Bank Adjusts Johnson Controls' Price Target to $84 From $85, Maintains Hold Ra..
MT
01/06JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL : to Address Top Industry Challenges, from Decarbonization ..
PU
01/05Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls Releases 2021 North America Holiday Shopping ..
BU
01/05JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL : Awarded Inaugural NAESCO Industry Award for its $123M Sus..
PU
01/04Barclays Adjusts Johnson Controls Price Target to $86 From $85, Overweight Rating Kept
MT
01/03Vertical Research Adjusts Johnson Controls PT to $95 From $83, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
2021Rush Street Interactive, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Sign Sports-Betting Deal
MT
2021Johnson Controls' International Services Portfolio Posts Higher 'Super Saturday' Shoppe..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
More recommendations