SOC offering now available to North American customers, featuring flexible bundled service packages to meet every facility's specific needs.

MILWAUKEE, April 10, 2024 - Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, is pleased to announce the commercial availability of its Security Operations Centers (SOC) service offering in the North American market. Building on 50 years of central monitoring and response services internationally, the SOC offering is available to North American customers seeking to improvebusiness continuity and help reduce risk at a predictable as-a-service fee.

"Our extensive network of highly skilled engineers and state-of-the-art monitoring centers ensures our North American customers have the necessary resources and expertise to effectively and efficiently protect their facilities and assets," said Julie Brandt, president of Building Solutions North America at Johnson Controls. "Ultimately, our goal is to empower business leaders in creating safer and more productive environments and this new service offering helps reach those goals through a scalable and proven offering."

Johnson Controls designed this service offering with flexible bundled service packages to meet every facility's specific needs, delivered with complete onsite support or hybrid models. Common features provided by the SOC include:

Standardized Protocols: Johnson Controls works directly with customers to develop standardized operating procedures to drive consistency and business efficiency.

Thorough Assessments: A complete assessment of an organizations people, processes and technologies to recommend best practices and implement uniform protocols to help reduce risks.

Staffing Support: Guaranteed 24/7/365 support.

Auditing and Reporting: A comprehensive Quality Assurance program ensures consistency and p rovides visibility into accuracy of work being performed.

To gain insights into the current state of smart buildings, Johnson Controls collaborated with Forrester Consultingon a surveyof more than 3,000 building leaders. The survey showed that few organizations are operating smart buildings, as their systems and data are not fully integrated and they lack the expertise to leverage building systems insights. In FY24, Johnson Controls expanded its security solution portfolio to address common goals shared by security professionals, including investing in technologies with AI capabilities and adopting service models to address staffing shortages.

In addition to the SOC, Johnson Controls launched itsSecurity Lifecycle Managementwith OpenBlue Services in 2024 which combines Johnson Controls OpenBlue suite of connected solutions, and the ability to monitor and manage security devices across vendors, with remote support services and meaningful insights from skilled engineers.

To learn more, visit: johnsoncontrols.com/security/security-operations-centers

