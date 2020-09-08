Johnson Controls International : Offers First Green Bond at $625 Million

By Dieter Holger

Johnson Controls International PLC priced its first green bond at $625 million, yielding 1.784% in 10-year notes in support of the company's sustainability targets.

The Cork, Ireland-based building equipment maker said Tuesday that the bond would help fund its 2025 sustainability goals, including cutting a quarter of its greenhouse gas emissions and energy intensity. Proceeds of the bonds can go to eco-efficient products, green buildings and renewable energy, among others.

Bank of America Securities, Citigroup Inc., TD Securities, U.S. Bancorp, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA and ING Groep NV were joint bookrunners for the bond, the company said. The transaction is expected to close Sept. 11.

"Our products and services empower our customers and communities to consume less energy and conserve resources, which is why I believe there will be an enthusiastic response to this bond offering," said George Oliver, chairman and chief executive of Johnson Controls, in prepared remarks.

Last year, Johnson Controls said it was one of the first industrial companies in the U.S. loan market to tie a 5-year line of credit to sustainability metrics such as emissions.

