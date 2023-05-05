Advanced search
    JCI   IE00BY7QL619

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(JCI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:52:06 2023-05-05 am EDT
61.56 USD   +5.20%
Johnson Controls International : Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
PU
08:36aJohnson Controls beats estimates on strong demand, raises annual profit guidance
RE
07:42aJohnson Controls Fiscal Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Net Sales Rise; Lifts Lower End of 2023 Earnings Outlook; Guides for Q3
MT
Johnson Controls International : Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

05/05/2023
FISCAL Q2

2023 Earnings Conference Call

May 5, 2023

Forward-looking and cautionary statements/Non-GAAP financial information

Johnson Controls International plc cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

Johnson Controls International plc has made statements in this communication that are forward-looking and therefore are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are, or could be, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this communication, statements regarding Johnson Controls future financial position, sales, costs, earnings, cash flows, other measures of results of operations, synergies and integration opportunities, capital expenditures, debt levels and market outlook are forward-looking statements.

Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "should," "forecast," "project" or "plan" and terms of similar meaning are also generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Johnson Controls cautions that these statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond its control, that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks related to Johnson Controls ability to manage general economic, business and capital market conditions, including recessions and other economic downturns, the ability to manage macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility, including global price inflation, shortages impacting the availability of raw materials and component products and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine; the ability to develop or acquire new products and technologies that achieve market acceptance and meet applicable regulatory requirements; the strength of the U.S. or other economies; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; changes or uncertainty in laws, regulations, rates, policies or interpretations that impact Johnson Controls business operations or tax status; changes to laws or policies governing foreign trade, including economic sanctions, increased tariffs or trade restrictions; maintaining the capacity, reliability and security of Johnson Controls enterprise information technology infrastructure; the ability to manage the lifecycle cybersecurity risk in the development, deployment and operation

of Johnson Controls digital platforms and services; the risk of infringement or expiration of intellectual property rights; Johnson Controls ability to manage the impacts of natural disasters, climate change, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; the ability of Johnson Controls to drive organizational improvement; any delay or inability of Johnson Controls to realize the expected benefits and synergies of recent portfolio transactions; the outcome of litigation and governmental proceedings; the ability to hire and retain senior management and other key personnel; the tax treatment of recent portfolio transactions; significant transaction costs and/or unknown liabilities associated with such transactions; labor shortages, work stoppages, union negotiations, labor disputes and other matters associated with the labor force; and the cancellation of or changes to commercial arrangements. A detailed discussion of risks related to Johnson Controls business is included in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Johnson Controls Annual Report on Form 10-K for the 2022 fiscal year filed with the SEC on November 15, 2022, which is available at www.sec.gov and www.johnsoncontrols.com under the "Investors" tab. The description of certain of these risks is supplemented in Item 1A of Part II of Johnson Controls subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Shareholders, potential investors and others should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements and should not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date of this document, unless otherwise specified, and, except as required by law, Johnson Controls assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication.

Non-GAAP financial information

This presentation contains financial information regarding adjusted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. The adjusting items include restructuring and impairment costs, net mark-to-market adjustments, Silent-Aire other nonrecurring items, certain transaction / separation costs, Silent-Aireearn-out adjustment, charges attributable to the suspension of operations in Russia, and warehouse fire loss. Financial information regarding organic revenue growth, adjusted sales, EBIT, EBIT margin, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBIT margin, total segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA margin, adjusted Corporate expense, free cash flow, free cash flow conversion and adjusted net income from continuing operations are also presented, which are non-GAAP performance measures. Management believes that, when considered together with unadjusted amounts, these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results and business trends of Johnson Controls. Management may also use these metrics as guides in forecasting, budgeting and long-term planning processes and for compensation purposes. These metrics should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measure. For further information on the calculation of the non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures, refer to the attached footnotes.

Fiscal Q2 Highlights

Strong Performance

Fiscal Q2 Financial Overview

  • Sales, Segment EBITA, and Adjusted EPS exceeded high end of guidance
  • Building Solutions Orders up 8% as demand remained robust; Pipeline remains healthy
  • Building Solutions Backlog grew 9% to $11.7B; Service Backlog up 15%
  • On pace to meet our productivity plan of ~$340M in savings for FY23; realized ~$75M in savings for Q2

Sales

Adj. Segment EBITA Margin*

Adj. EPS

+13%

Organic Sales Growth*

$6.7B

$6.1B

Q2 FY22

Q2 FY23

+120bps

13.8%

12.6%

Q2 FY22

Q2 FY23

+19%

$0.63

$0.75

Q2 FY22

Q2 FY23

*Organic Sales Growth and Adjusted Segment EBITA/Margin are non-GAAP.Non-GAAP figures exclude special items. See footnotes for reconciliation.

Value Creation Framework

Accelerating Our Strategy

Positioned to

Enhanced Products,

Driving margin

capture secular

Services, and

expansion and

Disciplined

trends across

Solutions through

executing on our

capital allocation

sustainable and

the adoption of

productivity plan

healthy buildings

OpenBlue

Built on Our Strong Foundation of Operational Excellence and Culture of Leadership

Customer Segmentation

Serving Diverse Verticals with a Multi-Channel Presence

Indirect Channel

Direct Channel

Global Products ($9.4B*)

Applied

Light

Resi

HVAC

Commercial

HVAC

HVAC

Controls

Fire &

Industrial

Security

Refrigeration

Building Solutions ($15.9B*)

North America EMEALA APAC

Equipment InstallService

Government Residential

Other

Data Centers

$25.3B Commercial

FY22 REVENUE

Industrial

Institutional

  • Retail
  • Lodging & Hospitality
  • Office & Banks
  • Warehouse
  • Sports & Entertainment

Disclaimer

Johnson Controls International plc published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 13:40:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
