The company's enterprise security products are engineered to facilitate compliance with shifting regulations and stay ahead of threat landscapes while adopting the newest technologies, such as AI and automation, to enhance safety and revolutionize business operations.

MILWAUKEE, Wis., April 8, 2024 - Johnson Controls, the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, is showcasing its portfolio of in-house developed and cyber-hardened access control and video surveillance solutions for enterprise applications during ISC West. At booth 18033, Johnson Controls experts are on hand to discuss the latest solutions enhancing physical and cyber security, while adapting to compliance regulations.

"The enterprise security landscape is undergoing a transformative shift propelled by the adoption of new industry standards and stringent regulatory requirements," said Faisal Pandit, vice president and general manager of Global Security Products at Johnson Controls. "It is critical for the industry to come together and provide insights that not only help drive security and compliance but also improve business operations and empower business success."

Streamlined, flexible operations

Innovations in more cyber-secure, browser-based platforms allow users to manage and monitor access control and video surveillance from anywhere in the world. The latest release of our flagship C•CURE IQ web client empowers operators to stay informed and provide everyone from front-desk reception to management teams with the information they need when they need it.

The administrative workload of security operators is dramatically reduced through C•CURE Portal features such as Access Management Workflow, where the request and approval process for access clearance is automated and built straight in the platform. With C•CURE IQ, security operations can be optimized through security intelligence features from a single, intuitive platform to cut through data and deliver critical information first.

Adopting newest standards while reducing security infrastructure costs

The enterprise segment of the security industry is facing historic changes with standards such as NERC-CIP (North American Electric Reliability Corporation Critical Infrastructure Protection) and OSDP (Open Supervised Device Protocol). Major shifts like these often result in high tech debt, and for some, the investment can present an obstacle that hinders compliance. To overcome this challenge and minimize the burden on security teams, system updates and replacements must be easy and cost-effective.

Johnson Controls has led the charge as one of the first manufacturers to develop OSDP hardware within the C•CURE platform. The recently launched OSDP G2-RM-4E Door Control Module offers unique flexibility working in both OSDP mode and legacy "RM" mode to enable convenient backward compatibility, which is key to a cost-effective update of a security system.

Continuing the OSDP theme, we are excited to announce our partnership with ASSA ABLOY in launching support for the KS210 integrated OSDP Server Cabinet Lock. Unique in the industry, one iSTAR Ultra G2 SE controller can support up to 32 KS210 units directly, including embedded power management for all the KS210 locks. This allows for granular yet cost-effective, rack-by-rack access control to help keep data centers safe and secure.

When it comes to updating panels quickly and effectively, the latest Software House iSTAR G2 family of controllers leverages the latest innovations to enhance security, reduce operational effort and improve user experience.

Further strengthening its enterprise product portfolio, Johnson Controls has added a new Rack Mount Network Video Recorder (NVR) to the American Dynamics VideoEdge video surveillance portfolio, providing the highest possible reliability and increased performance with 50% more throughput. With a 5-year warranty and next-business-day on-site service, this new Rack Mount NVR sets the standard for the expansion of this portfolio to provide additional protection and peace of mind.

Platforms that prioritize interoperability between access control and security products streamline system updates and minimize risks and vulnerabilities that can be exposed when unsupported systems are in use. For example, the Johnson Controls C•CURE platform integrates with over 300 technology partners, with additional partner growth in continuous development.

The demand for flexibility not only extends to security operators but also building occupants, providing dynamic and personalized methods to engage with buildings. SwiftConnect, a C•CURE integration for mobile credential management, enables users to control credentials through an iPhone or Apple Watch to access buildings, turnstiles and other areas, such as conference rooms or hot desks for hybrid workers.

Machine learning, AI and automation

Advancements in technology have enabled digitally converged security systems to be tailored to the needs of specific applications while remaining flexible enough to adapt and grow with the rapidly changing threat landscape. One of the most significant opportunities that comes with investing in an intelligent system is the potential to go beyond just security and radically improve business operations.

Platforms that leverage cloud-based, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered and data driven technologies can help strengthen safety, reduce the pull on operator resource costs and minimize human error. Operators can more easily create robust standards to maintain compliance and align with business goals such as sustainability.

Leveraging the powerful combination of the victor VideoEdge video surveillance platform with Illustra IQ cameras results in best-in-class edge AI analytics, including powerful features like detection of objects, such as people and cars, or intelligent person searches. The no-cost Illustra Pro camera licensing model makes this pairing an even more appealing proposition.

Take this one step further with victor Unified with the C•CURE interface, and security teams have an invaluable fused view of sensors (doors and cameras) that can be correlated for enhanced situational awareness and event/action pairing. With expanded support for third-party camera analytics, using metadata, forensic searches are faster and more accurate even within demanding environments. Platforms that simplify analytics empower operators with meaningful insights that can optimize operating efficiencies using data to guide change.

To learn more about Johnson Controls and its holistic approach to meeting the evolving needs of the security industry, stop by booth 18033 during ISC West April 10-12 and visit johnsoncontrols.com/security.

Media Contact:

Melissa Talbott

Manager, Public Relations, Global Products

Johnson Controls

melissa.talbott@jci.com

414 307 0197

###

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software, as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @JohnsonControls on social platforms.