Johnson Controls International : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

FORM 4 Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b). UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 OMB APPROVAL OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * Leng Visal 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable) _____ Director _____ 10% Owner _____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) VP & Pres, APAC BTS / (Last) (First) (Middle) 5757 N GREEN BAY AVE 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

(Street)

MILWAUKEE WI 53209 4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)

_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price

1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Leng Visal

5757 N GREEN BAY AVE



MILWAUKEE, WI53209



VP & Pres, APAC BTS

/s/ Leanne Michels, attorney-in-fact 2022-01-10 **Signature of Reporting Person Date

(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v). (**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). (1) Transaction effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. (2) The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. The shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $80.00 to $80.49 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in footnote 2 of this Form 4.

Ownership SubmissionNote: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.