Johnson Controls International : Statement on Supreme Court Ruling in West Virginia vs. EPA

Cork, Ireland, July 1, 2022 - Katie McGinty, vice president and chief sustainability and external relations officer for Johnson Controls issued the following statement regarding the 6-3 ruling from the Supreme Court in the landmark environmental enforcement case West Virginia vs. EPA:

"The Supreme Court's climate ruling is a disappointment because it is clear that climate change is the paramount environmental challenge of our day and the solutions are at hand to solve it. We know that we have the technology to tackle climate change - especially when supported by smart policy and regulation. Johnson Controls is still all-in on climate action. Our customers and their customers want to see action to cut emissions and we will continue to deliver the solutions that achieve that while cutting costs as well. We also are eager to see Congress act to fill the void here and bring effective climate legislation forward. We stand ready to lend our expertise to lawmakers so that the best policy can be crafted. The time to act is now and Johnson Controls is ready to help."