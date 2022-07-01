Log in
    JCI   IE00BY7QL619

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(JCI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:55 2022-07-01 am EDT
47.84 USD   -0.09%
Johnson Controls International : Statement on Supreme Court Ruling in West Virginia vs. EPA

07/01/2022 | 11:15am EDT
Cork, Ireland, July 1, 2022 - Katie McGinty, vice president and chief sustainability and external relations officer for Johnson Controls issued the following statement regarding the 6-3 ruling from the Supreme Court in the landmark environmental enforcement case West Virginia vs. EPA:

"The Supreme Court's climate ruling is a disappointment because it is clear that climate change is the paramount environmental challenge of our day and the solutions are at hand to solve it. We know that we have the technology to tackle climate change - especially when supported by smart policy and regulation. Johnson Controls is still all-in on climate action. Our customers and their customers want to see action to cut emissions and we will continue to deliver the solutions that achieve that while cutting costs as well. We also are eager to see Congress act to fill the void here and bring effective climate legislation forward. We stand ready to lend our expertise to lawmakers so that the best policy can be crafted. The time to act is now and Johnson Controls is ready to help."


Disclaimer

Johnson Controls International plc published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 15:12:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25 690 M - -
Net income 2022 1 667 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 202 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,0x
Yield 2022 2,72%
Capitalization 33 309 M 33 309 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
EV / Sales 2023 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 101 000
Free-Float 95,0%
Managers and Directors
George R. Oliver Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Leonetti Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Diane K. Schwarz Chief Information Officer
Vijay Sankaran Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Neuman Leverett Vice President, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-40.13%33 309
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.-16.63%46 846
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-35.72%30 371
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION-34.26%30 248
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)-43.84%15 110
A. O. SMITH CORPORATION-36.31%8 530