Johnson Controls International : to Host Virtual Commercial HVAC Training Conference

The 'Game On' Rooftop HVAC Conference offers participants a free online learning experience, professional development credit courses and exclusive 360-degree video facility tours on April 21, 2021

The courses will cover the product and service of Johnson Controls, YORK® and TempMaster® commercial rooftop systems along with trending industry topics

Reinforces Johnson Controls commitment to OpenBlue and its full suite of connected technologies, products and services for customers and partners

MILWAUKEE - (March 25, 2021) - Johnson Controls, the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, will host its 'Game On' Rooftop HVAC Conference virtually on April 21, 2021. The interactive training conference will offer a free online learning experience, with in-depth presentations developed by our HVAC experts. The courses will cover the product and service of Johnson Controls, YORK® and TempMaster® commercial rooftop systems along with trending industry topics, which are available for professional development hour (PDH) credits.

'We're thrilled to be able to offer this truly unique educational opportunity to give our customers a leg up in their business and also expose them to what we have to offer. It's game on!' - Joe Oliveri, vice president and general manager, Global Ducted Systems, Johnson Controls

This conference is created for anyone involved in designing and specifying, building, installing or servicing commercial rooftop systems. Participants can create a personalized itinerary with 16 unique courses to choose from within three primary conference tracks:

- Industry and Application Education: The industry and application education track offers a number of trending industry topics, including the transition to low-GWP refrigerants, HVAC systems' impact on a building's indoor air quality and the effects of ASHRAE 90.1 on package unit design, all for PDH credit.

- Product Information: The product information track will consist of interactive presentations with product managers about the company's rooftop HVAC equipment and controls portfolio along with open time to meet the product managers and ask questions.

- Product Start-up and Service: The product start-up and service track courses are hosted by Ducted Systems Academy trainers as they demonstrate key setup and configurations on 15-80 ton commercial rooftop units and control panels, and answer participant questions.

'The HVAC industry is always changing, so continuous learning is no longer optional,' said Joe Oliveri, vice president and general manager, Global Ducted Systems, Johnson Controls. 'We're thrilled to be able to offer this truly unique educational opportunity to give our customers a leg up in their business and also expose them to what we have to offer. It's game on!'

Participants will also be given the opportunity to connect with their representative to discuss future opportunities. In addition, after the conference, participants will get first access to the new 'Game On' website, which offers additional information, including 360-degree video tours of the Rooftop Center of Excellence in Norman, OK, the facility's world-class testing lab and the Ducted Systems Academy in Oklahoma City, OK.

At the completion of the conference, participants will receive 10% off one future Ducted Systems Academy course and will have full access to recordings of all conference classes also through the 'Game On' website.

For more information or to sign up for the 'Game On' Rooftop HVAC Conference, please visit:

###

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering, OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology, software and service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.