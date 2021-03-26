Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Johnson Controls International plc    JCI   IE00BY7QL619

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(JCI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Johnson Controls International : to Host Virtual Commercial HVAC Training Conference

03/26/2021 | 09:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • The 'Game On' Rooftop HVAC Conference offers participants a free online learning experience, professional development credit courses and exclusive 360-degree video facility tours on April 21, 2021
  • The courses will cover the product and service of Johnson Controls, YORK® and TempMaster® commercial rooftop systems along with trending industry topics
  • Reinforces Johnson Controls commitment to OpenBlue and its full suite of connected technologies, products and services for customers and partners

MILWAUKEE - (March 25, 2021) - Johnson Controls, the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, will host its 'Game On' Rooftop HVAC Conference virtually on April 21, 2021. The interactive training conference will offer a free online learning experience, with in-depth presentations developed by our HVAC experts. The courses will cover the product and service of Johnson Controls, YORK® and TempMaster® commercial rooftop systems along with trending industry topics, which are available for professional development hour (PDH) credits.

'We're thrilled to be able to offer this truly unique educational opportunity to give our customers a leg up in their business and also expose them to what we have to offer. It's game on!' - Joe Oliveri, vice president and general manager, Global Ducted Systems, Johnson Controls

This conference is created for anyone involved in designing and specifying, building, installing or servicing commercial rooftop systems. Participants can create a personalized itinerary with 16 unique courses to choose from within three primary conference tracks:

- Industry and Application Education: The industry and application education track offers a number of trending industry topics, including the transition to low-GWP refrigerants, HVAC systems' impact on a building's indoor air quality and the effects of ASHRAE 90.1 on package unit design, all for PDH credit.
- Product Information: The product information track will consist of interactive presentations with product managers about the company's rooftop HVAC equipment and controls portfolio along with open time to meet the product managers and ask questions.
- Product Start-up and Service: The product start-up and service track courses are hosted by Ducted Systems Academy trainers as they demonstrate key setup and configurations on 15-80 ton commercial rooftop units and control panels, and answer participant questions.

'The HVAC industry is always changing, so continuous learning is no longer optional,' said Joe Oliveri, vice president and general manager, Global Ducted Systems, Johnson Controls. 'We're thrilled to be able to offer this truly unique educational opportunity to give our customers a leg up in their business and also expose them to what we have to offer. It's game on!'

Participants will also be given the opportunity to connect with their representative to discuss future opportunities. In addition, after the conference, participants will get first access to the new 'Game On' website, which offers additional information, including 360-degree video tours of the Rooftop Center of Excellence in Norman, OK, the facility's world-class testing lab and the Ducted Systems Academy in Oklahoma City, OK.

At the completion of the conference, participants will receive 10% off one future Ducted Systems Academy course and will have full access to recordings of all conference classes also through the 'Game On' website.

For more information or to sign up for the 'Game On' Rooftop HVAC Conference, please visit:

###

About Johnson Controls:
At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering, OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology, software and service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

Disclaimer

Johnson Controls International plc published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 13:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
09:47aJOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL  : to Host Virtual Commercial HVAC Training Confe..
PU
03/25JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL  : Helps Transform the City of Toledo with Modern..
PU
03/24JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL  : ADT Security Australia Launches Essence SmartC..
PR
03/19JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL  : RBC Adjusts Johnson Controls' Price Target to ..
MT
03/19JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/17JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL  : New ANSUL® 3x3 Non-Fluorinated Foam Concentrat..
PU
03/16PFIZER  : Courts Demand Dose-Specific Detail From General Causation Experts
AQ
03/11JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers,..
AQ
03/11JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL  : Raises Annual Dividend, Share Buyback Capacity
MT
03/11JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL  : increases share repurchase authorization by $4..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 23 243 M - -
Net income 2021 1 841 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 945 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,1x
Yield 2021 1,85%
Capitalization 42 728 M 42 728 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,09x
EV / Sales 2022 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 97 000
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Johnson Controls International plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 58,35 $
Last Close Price 59,38 $
Spread / Highest target 17,9%
Spread / Average Target -1,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George R. Oliver Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Leonetti Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Diane K. Schwarz Chief Information Officer
Neuman Leverett Vice President, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Juan Pablo del Valle Perochena Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC27.45%44 822
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.-5.08%60 383
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-0.90%52 632
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC12.93%40 054
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION6.97%34 424
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)-0.59%16 287
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ