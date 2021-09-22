Johnson Controls International : pushes the edges of innovation by adding body worn camera, autonomous robot and mail screening solutions to its building security portfolio

CORK, Ireland, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings is announcing the addition of body worn cameras and autonomous robots to its physical security portfolio along with the integration of package screening technology powered by RaySecur. These intelligent technologies further strengthen Johnson Controls comprehensive building security portfolio and enable customers to extend the power of their systems far beyond the capabilities of traditional access control and video surveillance.

"At Johnson Controls we continue to enhance building technologies through digital transformation by leveraging Edge AI devices that power the OpenBlue Platform," said Vijay Sankaran, chief technology officer at Johnson Controls. "Smart, autonomous buildings that continuously learn, adapt and automatically respond to the needs of occupants and environment are safer, more sustainable and more secure."

Johnson Controls Body Worn Camera provides powerful personal protection along with new methods for accountability, regulatory compliance and evidence management. Tightly integrated into Johnson Controls video management solutions the Body Worn Camera offers optimized, live video streams using WiFi or Cellular Networks for applications where real-time visibility is important. For recorded video, the Body Worn camera automatically transfers its encrypted, secure recorded video into the video management platform. This allows operators to seamlessly search through body cam footage as well as traditional camera footage for a more complete picture of their organization's security.

Johnson Controls Security Robots powered by Ava Robotics are a workforce multiplier for an organization's security staff, autonomously conducting event response along with routine patrols and inspections, providing 360-degree video coverage and SIP audio communication capabilities. The robots improve situational awareness to security staff for diagnosis or diffusing an incident remotely. Equipped with video analytics that can monitor building occupancy levels, mask compliance, and object detection, the robots can promote a healthy and safe building environment by measuring temperature, humidity and air quality and combustible gases during inspections with solutions such as Johnson Controls C•CURE and Victor event alerts.

Physical goods and packages often enter premises unchecked – threats are now commonplace across many industries. RaySecur's MailSecur All-in-One screening technology detects liquid, powder, weapons, explosives, radiation, and suspected materials with its safe millimeter waves. The integration with Johnson Controls security solutions means that scan results can now automatically trigger configurable responses across building systems to help mitigate incidents - for example building lockdown or evacuation and communications with the building's HVAC system to prevent potential spread of contaminants or smoke.

The combination of these innovations provides a powerful improvement to overall security management. Combining mail screening technology, robotics, edge intelligence and deep integrations into building systems improve an organization's ability to dynamically respond to new threats while enhancing building security and building performance.

For example, the Johnson Controls Security Robot can be autonomously dispatched to the mail room based on a threat where the onboard cameras can provide remote viewing from angles not covered by fixed cameras. A security operator can control the main robot's movable front facing camera, thereby evaluating the need for a human response to the threat area prior to dispatch. The Command Center can employ the new Johnson Controls video wall solution with its large format displays for optimal viewing of the robot footage combined with streams from the MailSecur, body worn and other cameras to quickly assess the threat.

"Leveraging Artificial Intelligence, IoT and robotics in our security solutions enables us to provide our customers with new levels of operational visibility, situational awareness and autonomous operation," said Osvaldo San Martin, vice president and general manager, Johnson Controls Security Products. "These technologies are among the first to be released from the OpenBlue Innovation Centers to accelerate bringing new technologies to market with our partners."

These technologies are expected to be available from Johnson Controls by the end of 2021.

INVESTOR CONTACTS: MEDIA CONTACTS: Antonella Franzen Ryan Nolan Direct: 609.720.4665 Direct: 414.378.9641 Email: antonella.franzen@jci.com Email: ryan.p.nolan@jci.com



Ryan Edelman Chaz Bickers Direct: 609.720.4545 Direct: 224.307.0655 Email: ryan.edelman@jci.com Email: Charles.norman.bickers@jci.com

About Johnson Controls



At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson-controls-pushes-the-edges-of-innovation-by-adding-body-worn-camera-autonomous-robot-and-mail-screening-solutions-to-its-building-security-portfolio-301382329.html

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc