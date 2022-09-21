Advanced search
    JCI   IE00BY7QL619

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(JCI)
2022-09-21
52.55 USD   -1.02%
Johnson Controls International : statement of support for the US Senate ratification of the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol

09/21/2022
Milwaukee, WI, Sept. 21, 2022 - Johnson Controls, the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, issued the following statement regarding the U.S. Senate ratification of the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol:

"We are pleased with the ratification of the Kigali Amendment and the renewed commitment to U.S. manufacturing and climate leadership. As a global technology leader and air conditioning and heating technology manufacturer in the United States, the ratification levels the playing field in the global HVACR market with other nations, supports our domestic workforce and encourages global competitors to follow our lead," said Katie McGinty, Vice President and Chief Sustainability and External Relations Officer, Johnson Controls. "Just as important, this amendment also supports our commitment to a more sustainable future by accelerating the transition to lower global warming potential refrigerants. Buildings account for 40% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions and without decarbonizing our buildings - and the technology within them - there is no path to net zero. This is an important step in securing a future with good jobs, resurgent domestic manufacturing strength and deep decarbonization to ensure climate stability."

Our presence in the U.S.:

Johnson Controls employs more than 36,000 employees in the U.S., supporting numerous manufacturing sites including:

- Norman, Oklahoma, home of the Johnson Controls Rooftop Center for Excellence, the site employs more than 1,000 people who design, manufacture and test commercial HVAC products including rooftop units.
- Wichita, Kansas, home of the company's residential heating and air-conditioning business, it is the company's largest U.S. manufacturing site. The Wichita site employs more than 1,500 people who design, engineer and assemble residential heating and cooling products for distribution throughout the U.S.
- San Antonio, Texas, a site with more than 450 employees who design, manufacture and assemble best-in-class commercial chillers for North America and beyond.
- Waynesborough, Pennsylvania, a site with approximately 400 employees who manufacture industrial refrigeration equipment for domestic and global markets.


Disclaimer

Johnson Controls International plc published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 21:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
