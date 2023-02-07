Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Johnson Controls International Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JCI   IE00BY7QL619

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(JCI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:45:45 2023-02-07 pm EST
64.66 USD   -1.76%
03:01pJohnson Controls to present at the Citi's 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference
PR
12:01pJohnson Controls to present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference
PR
02/03Newsweek names Johnson Controls as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity in 2023
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Johnson Controls to present at the Citi's 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

02/07/2023 | 03:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CORK, Ireland, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, will present at the Citi's 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference in Miami Beach, Florida. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, George Oliver, will participate on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. EST.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the company's website at: http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

INVESTOR CONTACT:                         

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jim Lucas                                               

Danielle Canzanella

Direct: 651-391-3182                             

Direct: 203.499.8297

Email: jim.lucas@jci.com                         

Email: Danielle.canzanella@jci.com

 

Johnson Controls Logo. (PRNewsFoto/JOHNSON CONTROLS, INC.) (PRNewsFoto/)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson-controls-to-present-at-the-citis-2023-global-industrial-tech-and-mobility-conference-301740834.html

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
03:01pJohnson Controls to present at the Citi's 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conf..
PR
12:01pJohnson Controls to present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference
PR
02/03Newsweek names Johnson Controls as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity i..
PR
02/02Deutsche Bank Adjusts Johnson Controls' Price Target to $75 From $73, Maintains Buy Rat..
MT
02/02Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Johnson Controls to $74 From $75, Maintains Overweight..
MT
02/02Oppenheimer Adjusts Johnson Controls Price Target to $72 From $76, Maintains Outperform..
MT
02/02RBC Boosts Price Target on Johnson Controls to $62 From $61, Maintains Sector Perform R..
MT
02/01JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL C..
AQ
02/01Transcript : Johnson Controls International plc, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 0..
CI
02/01Johnson Controls misses quarterly revenue estimates on supply chain snags
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
More recommendations