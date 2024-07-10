Security, price and sustainability remain key factors for back-to-school shoppers.

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), released its 2024 U.S. Back-to-School Consumer Sentiment Survey, revealing that customers continue to prioritize in-store shopping for the coming school year. The annual survey revealed that 74% of consumers plan to conduct their back-to-school shopping in-store, remaining the top choice for shoppers year-over-year. Additionally, 43% of shoppers say they’ll utilize “buy online, pick up in-store” (BOPIS) for back-to-school purchases (compared to 34% in 2023) and 25% say they’ll utilize curbside pickup (compared to 19% in 2023).

This year’s back-to-school shoppers planned to start early, with 18% saying they intended to start shopping in June (an increase from 11% in 2023). However, August is still expected to be the busiest month for back-to-school shopping in the U.S., according to the organization’s traffic insights.

“With the rise in in-store traffic this time of year, it is critical that retailers look at their store operations and staffing to ensure they are meeting and exceeding consumer expectations by creating an environment that truly delivers,” said Grant Gustafson, head of retail consulting and analytics at Sensormatic Solutions. “Getting it right means knowing your customers and being flexible enough to adapt to their needs. Drilling down into historical performance and shopper behavior insights can help retailers make sure their back-to-school plans hit the mark.”

The survey also highlights the main factors on the minds of back-to-school shoppers:

Security: Forty-four percent of respondents note that being safe and comfortable in store environments is one of the most important factors they consider when choosing a retail location.

Price: This year’s survey found that 75% of respondents consider price a crucial factor when shopping in-store. Due to the state of the U.S. economy , 34% of respondents plan to spend significantly less than in previous years. Strategies to manage budgets include reusing supplies from prior years (51%) and shopping at discount or second-hand stores (49%).

Additionally, many consumers are opting for BOPIS to avoid shipping fees (42%) and control spending by prioritizing specific items (21%). Still, 62% say they have made additional in-store purchases unrelated to their original orders when using BOPIS.

Sustainability: Up from 77% in 2023, 83% of 2024 respondents said sustainability will play a role in their back-to-school purchasing decisions. Shoppers are prioritizing sustainable practices, such as using reusable shopping bags (45%), choosing products with sustainable packaging (41%) and opting for items made with eco-friendly materials like recycled paper and biodegradable pens (38%). Additionally, 26% of respondents are purchasing clothes and supplies from second-hand stores.

“Today’s consumers continue to expect more from retailers as it relates to their shopping experiences, but, for the retail brand, balancing what may seem like competing objectives is easier today than ever before,” said Tony D'Onofrio, president at Sensormatic Solutions. “Leaning into outcomes-based, data-driven technologies, such as inventory intelligence, computer vision analytics and shopper traffic insights during these high-volume periods can help retailers make sense of what’s working and what isn’t so they can adjust, adapt and execute with confidence.”

