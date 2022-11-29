Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Johnson Controls International Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JCI   IE00BY7QL619

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(JCI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:26 2022-11-29 pm EST
65.57 USD   -0.42%
03:01pSensormatic Solutions By Johnson Controls : 2022 Black Friday weekend shopper traffic sets stage for a successful in-store shopping season
BU
11/18Johnson Controls to Present at the Credit Suisse Global Industrials Conference
PR
11/16Johnson Controls Launches OpenBlue on Alibaba Cloud
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls: 2022 Black Friday weekend shopper traffic sets stage for a successful in-store shopping season

11/29/2022 | 03:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Final data reveals Black Friday shopper traffic increased by 3.1% compared to 2021, showing a welcome uptick for in-store shopping
  • The peak time for in-store Black Friday shopping was between 1 - 3 p.m., as it has been in years past

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, today released its final recap of U.S. shopper traffic from Thanksgiving Day (November 24) through Sunday, November 27, 2022. These results are informed by retail traffic data analytics within the company’s intelligent operating platform, Sensormatic IQ.

Sensormatic Solutions found that store traffic for the 2022 Black Friday weekend was flat compared to 2021. Store traffic on Saturday, November 26, decreased 2.7%, while traffic on Sunday, November 27, decreased by 4.1%. Altogether, 2022 Black Friday weekend shopper traffic is consistent with year-over-year traffic trends pre-pandemic.

“In many ways, this holiday season is a return to form for retailers as the traffic trends follow closely what we’ve seen for the entire period post-Labor Day to the week prior to Thanksgiving,” said Brian Field, global leader of retail consulting and analytics at Sensormatic Solutions. “Shopping patterns are no longer being dictated by health and safety concerns, at least not to the extent they were in 2020 and 2021. Retailers have the opportunity to continue to capture the magic of in-store shopping this year as the final data for actual Black Friday was strong.”

Sensormatic Solutions also analyzed traffic on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. After all its data was tallied, the final results show that store traffic on Thanksgiving Day saw an uptick from 2021’s numbers, with a 17.2% increase and store traffic on Black Friday increased 3.1% compared to 2021. The peak time for in-store Black Friday shopping was between 1 - 3 p.m., as it has been in years past.

Additional information on the 2022 holiday season is available here:

For more Sensormatic Solutions holiday insights use #SensormaticHolidays2022 to follow along on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions is the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls powering operational excellence at scale and enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. Our intelligent digital operating platform – Sensormatic IQ – combines the full Sensormatic Solutions portfolio, including third-party data to deliver unmatched insights into shopper experience, inventory intelligence, loss prevention and operational effectiveness with advanced technologies, like AI and Machine Learning. This enables retailers to act on prescriptive and predictive data-driven outcomes to confidently move into the future. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube channel.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
03:01pSensormatic Solutions By Johnson Con : 2022 Black Friday weekend shopper traffic sets stag..
BU
11/18Johnson Controls to Present at the Credit Suisse Global Industrials Conference
PR
11/16Johnson Controls Launches OpenBlue on Alibaba Cloud
PR
11/15JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL C..
AQ
11/14Johnson Controls Appoints Lei Schlitz as Global Products President
PR
11/14Johnson Controls International plc Appoints Lei Schlitz as Global Products President
CI
11/10Transcript : Johnson Controls International plc Presents at Baird 52nd Annual..
CI
11/10Johnson Controls and the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America Advocate for Healthie..
PR
11/09Johnson Controls International : OpenBlue Accredited by Global Smart Building Standards Or..
PU
11/09Insider Sell: Johnson Controls International
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 27 007 M - -
Net income 2023 2 411 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 830 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,8x
Yield 2023 2,20%
Capitalization 45 213 M 45 213 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,93x
EV / Sales 2024 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 102 000
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Johnson Controls International Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 65,84 $
Average target price 68,80 $
Spread / Average Target 4,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George R. Oliver Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Leonetti Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Diane K. Schwarz Chief Information Officer
Vijay Sankaran Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Neuman Leverett Vice President, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-19.03%45 213
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.-12.38%48 187
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-13.68%40 163
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION-20.15%36 218
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)-26.65%19 265
NINGBO DEYE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.78.73%12 595