Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls Unveils New AM Sheet Labels at NRF PROTECT 2023, Offering Enhanced Merchandise Protection for Metal Products

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, recently introduced a new acousto-magnetic (AM) metal label designed to protect high-risk products like cookware, canned foods, power tools, and more. The new labels will be on display at NRF PROTECT 2023, booth 409, alongside an expanded portfolio of other merchandise protection options.

“With shrink growing, securing high-risk and hard-to-protect products without impacting customer experiences will be key to ongoing success,” said Craig Szklany, vice president and product general manager for loss prevention and liability at Sensormatic Solutions. “Our new AM metal sheet label will help retailers safeguard previously vulnerable items with more precision while eliminating the friction that comes with locked cases and other physical barriers.”

Sensormatic Solutions new AM metal sheet labels were designed specifically to protect merchandise with metal surfaces, addressing a significant and ongoing pain point for retailers. The new AM metal label allows retailers to protect previously unprotectable items, reducing some of the risks associated with carrying this merchandise. These labels can also help retailers achieve operational improvements by reducing the labor demand associated with tagging and monitoring these products.

This metal sheet label is one of three new options that Sensormatic Solutions now offers to help the industry overcome the growing challenge of retail crime. Other additions include:

The expansion of the magnetic InFuzion hard tag family including an ink version for visual deterrence and a wide-gap version for thicker items and footwear, both with integrated pin design to reduce tagging and checkout times, self-checkout integration capabilities, and a benefit denial version which helps add to visual theft deterrence in tough markets.

A magnetic, 2-tone alarming boot wrap tag designed to address the challenges of tagging and securing boots without putting barriers between shoppers and merchandise to ensure a positive shopper experience.

“Across the industry—and the globe—the number of retail crime incidents continues to rise. In 2021, the US alone saw a 27% increase in retail crime incidents,” Szklany continued. “Our new selection of merchandise protection solutions is part of Sensormatic Solutions holistic response to this ongoing trend, intended to help retailers safeguard their merchandise, people, customers, and bottom lines.”

To learn more about Sensormatic Solutions range of merchandise protection solutions, visit booth 409 at NRF PROTECT 2023, June 5-7, 2023, at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, TX. To request a booth tour or a meeting with an account manager, visit the Sensormatic Solutions scheduling page.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230605005136/en/