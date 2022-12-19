Advanced search
    JCI   IE00BY7QL619

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(JCI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:31 2022-12-19 pm EST
63.23 USD   -0.20%
Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls shares 2022 U.S. Super Saturday shopper traffic insights

12/19/2022 | 02:35pm EST
  • Shopper traffic data indicates that visits to physical stores on Super Saturday (Dec. 17) were up 17% from the previous Saturday (Dec. 10)
  • Compared to Super Saturday 2021, shopper traffic was up 0.2% this year
  • Super Saturday is expected to remain the fourth busiest shopping day of the 2022 holiday season in the U.S.

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, today released shopper traffic data for U.S. brick-and-mortar retail stores and shopping centers from Super Saturday (December 17). Despite the early timing of the observance this year, eight days ahead of Christmas Day, retailers enjoyed a positive in-person turnout as shoppers rounded out their holiday shopping lists. These insights are powered by retail traffic data analytics within Sensormatic Solutions’ intelligent operating platform, Sensormatic IQ.

Sensormatic Solutions found that shopper traffic on Super Saturday was up 0.2% compared to 2021. Findings indicate that, compared to the previous Saturdays in the month (Dec. 3 and 10), Super Saturday shopper visits increased by 36% and 17%, respectively.

“As we continue to track against our initial predictions for the busiest shopping days of the 2022 holiday season, we’re monitoring the winter storm that’s anticipated to hit the Midwest later this week,” said Brian Field, global leader of retail consulting and analytics at Sensormatic Solutions. “Although Dec. 17 made the top five days this year, Super Saturday is usually second to only Black Friday. We don’t expect that to be the case this year due to the timing of the holidays. Our predictions have Dec. 23 taking second billing and Dec. 22, Dec. 18, and Dec. 21 rounding out the top 10, so we believe there’s plenty more traffic to come, weather dependent.”

Continuing a Successful Season

Sensormatic Solutions’ Super Saturday traffic report is part of the company’s annual efforts to highlight retailers’ performance during the holiday season. The company recently released its Black Friday Weekend report which showed that store traffic on Black Friday increased 3.1% compared to 2021, and Thanksgiving Day saw an uptick from 2021’s numbers, with a 17.2% increase.

For more information on the 2022 holiday season, read Sensormatic Solutions:

For more Sensormatic Solutions holiday insights use #SensormaticHolidays2022 to follow along on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions is the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls powering operational excellence at scale and enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. Our intelligent digital operating platform – Sensormatic IQ – combines the full Sensormatic Solutions portfolio, including third-party data to deliver unmatched insights into shopper experience, inventory intelligence, loss prevention and operational effectiveness with advanced technologies, like AI and Machine Learning. This enables retailers to act on prescriptive and predictive data-driven outcomes to confidently move into the future. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube channel.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 26 970 M - -
Net income 2023 2 412 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 968 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,2x
Yield 2023 2,28%
Capitalization 43 503 M 43 503 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,87x
EV / Sales 2024 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 102 000
Free-Float 95,8%
