Sensormatic Solutions predicts the global top busiest shopping days of the 2023 holiday season
October 05, 2023 at 09:21 am EDT
Share
Black Friday is expected to be the busiest U.S. holiday shopping day in 2023, with Super Saturday reclaiming the second spot on the list
Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, today announced its predictions for the busiest shopping days of the 2023 holiday season. In the United States, Black Friday (Nov. 24), Super Saturday (Dec. 23), and the third Saturday in Dec. (Dec. 16) are expected to be the busiest shopping days of the season. The annual predictions for the global top busiest shopping days were compiled by Sensormatic Solutions retail traffic consulting and analytics group.
“Retailers around the world are likely to have another strong holiday season this year,” said Tony D’Onofrio, president at Sensormatic Solutions. “Those looking to make the most of it can use our predictions as a guide—but it’s critical that retailers also leverage internal data and analytics tools to refine their approach to promotions, staffing, and customer experience in November and December. It’s this additional insight that will put businesses two steps ahead entering the New Year.”
On average, the top 10 busiest shopping days in the United States account for approximately 40% of all holiday retail traffic. Sensormatic Solutions predicts U.S. in-store traffic will likely moderate slightly compared to 2022, with forecasts indicating a year-over-year drop of no more than 3.5%—results that are in line with 2023’s retail traffic performance to date. Overall, traffic this year has been down an average of 2% from last year.
“Historical data will be extremely valuable for retailers preparing their 2023 holiday strategies,” said Brian Field, global leader of retail consulting and analytics at Sensormatic Solutions, whose team predicts the top busiest days of the holiday season. “Christmas Day falls on a Monday this year, so retailers can look to data from 2017—the last time the holiday fell on Monday—to tailor their strategies. Our national data indicates that the busiest days of the season are likely to be more concentrated toward the end of the year thanks to this timing. However, in addition to the list below, we expect Veterans’ Day to experience higher traffic than usual as it falls on a Saturday and history indicates a traffic bump when it does so.”
The full list of predicted busiest shopping days in the United States is as follows:
Friday, Nov. 24 – Black Friday
Saturday, Dec. 23 – Super Saturday
Saturday, Dec. 16 – Third Saturday in December
Friday, Dec. 22 – Friday before Christmas
Saturday, Nov. 25 – Saturday after Black Friday
Tuesday, Dec. 26 – Boxing Day
Saturday, Dec. 9 – Second Saturday in December
Saturday, Dec. 2 – First Saturday in December
Saturday, Dec. 30 – Saturday after Christmas
Sunday, Dec. 17 – Sunday before Christmas Eve
The predicted top busiest shopping days globally include:
Australia
Tuesday, Dec. 26 – Boxing Day
Saturday, Dec. 23 – Super Saturday
Friday, Dec. 22 – Friday before Christmas
Thursday, Dec. 28 – Thursday after Christmas
Thursday, Dec. 21 – Thursday before Christmas
Brazil
Friday, Nov. 24 – Black Friday
Saturday, Dec. 23 – Super Saturday
Saturday, Nov. 25 – Saturday after Black Friday
Friday, Dec. 22 – Friday before Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 16 – Third Saturday in December
Canada
Tuesday, Dec. 26 – Boxing Day
Friday, Nov. 24 – Black Friday
Saturday, Dec. 23 – Super Saturday
Saturday, Nov. 25 – Saturday after Black Friday
Saturday, Dec. 16 – Third Saturday in December
China
Sunday, Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve
Wednesday, Feb. 14 – Chinese New Year Holiday
Sunday, Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve
Monday, Jan. 1 – New Year’s Day
Monday, Feb. 12 – Chinese New Year Holiday
Colombia
Saturday, Dec. 23 – Super Saturday
Saturday, Dec. 16 – Third Saturday in December
Friday, Dec. 22 – Friday before Christmas
Sunday, Dec. 17 – Sunday before Christmas Eve
Friday, Nov. 24 – Black Friday
Costa Rica
Saturday, Dec. 23 – Super Saturday
Saturday, Dec. 16 – Third Saturday in December
Sunday, Dec. 17 – Sunday before Christmas Eve
Friday, Dec. 22 – Friday before Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 9 – Second Saturday in December
France
Saturday, Jan. 13 – First Saturday of les soldes d'hiver
Saturday, Jan. 20 – Second Saturday of les soldes d'hiver
Saturday, Dec. 23 – Super Saturday
Saturday, Nov. 25 – Saturday after Black Friday
Saturday, Dec. 16 – Third Saturday in December
Germany
Saturday, Dec. 23 – Super Saturday
Saturday, Dec. 16 – Third Saturday in December
Saturday, Dec. 9 – Second Saturday in December
Saturday, Dec. 2 – First Saturday in December
Saturday, Nov. 25 – Saturday after Black Friday
Hong Kong
Sunday, Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve
Saturday, Dec. 23 – Super Saturday
Wednesday, Feb. 14 – Chinese New Year Holiday
Saturday, Dec. 16 – Third Saturday in December
Sunday, Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve
Italy
Saturday, Jan. 6 – Epiphany
Sunday, Jan. 7 – Day after Epiphany
Sunday, Nov. 26 – Sunday after Black Friday
Sunday, Dec. 17 – Sunday Before Christmas Eve
Sunday, Jan. 14 – Second Sunday after Epiphany
Mexico
Sunday, Nov. 19 – Sunday of Buen Fin
Saturday, Nov. 18 – Saturday of Buen Fin
Saturday, Dec. 23 – Super Saturday
Sunday, Dec. 17 – Sunday Before Christmas Eve
Monday, Nov. 20 – Monday of Buen Fin
New Zealand
Tuesday, Dec. 26 – Boxing Day
Saturday, Dec. 23 – Super Saturday
Friday, Dec. 22 – Friday before Christmas
Thursday, Dec. 21 – Thursday before Christmas
Wednesday, Dec. 27 – Day after Boxing Day
Singapore
Sunday, Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve
Sunday, Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve
Monday, Dec. 25 – Christmas Day
Saturday, Jan. 13 – Second Saturday of the year
Saturday, Jan. 6 – Post-New Year’s Day Saturday
South Africa
Friday, Nov. 24 – Black Friday
Saturday, Nov. 25 – Saturday after Black Friday
Saturday, Dec. 23 – Super Saturday
Friday, Dec. 22 – Friday before Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 16 – Third Saturday in December
Spain
Wednesday, Jan. 3 – Pre-Epiphany Wednesday
Thursday, Jan. 4 – Pre-Epiphany Thursday
Tuesday, Jan. 2 – Pre-Epiphany Tuesday
Saturday, Nov. 25 – Saturday after Black Friday
Sunday, Jan. 7 – Day after Epiphany
United Kingdom/Ireland
Saturday, Dec. 23 – Super Saturday
Saturday, Dec. 16 – Third Saturday in December
Saturday, Nov. 25 – Saturday after Black Friday
Saturday, Dec. 9 – Second Saturday in December
Saturday, Dec. 2 – First Saturday in December
To learn about the top drivers of this holiday season’s busiest shopping days and how Sensormatic Solutions is supporting retailers’ needs, visit Sensormatic Solutions “North America’s Busiest Holiday Shopping Days of 2023” report. For more Sensormatic Solutions holiday insights, use #SensormaticHolidays2023 to follow along on LinkedIn and X.
About Johnson Controls
At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.
Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.
Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.
Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @JohnsonControls on social platforms.
About Sensormatic Solutions
Sensormatic Solutions is the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls powering operational excellence at scale and enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. Our intelligent digital operating platform - Sensormatic IQ - combines the full Sensormatic Solutions portfolio, including third-party data to deliver unmatched insights into shopper experience, inventory intelligence, loss prevention and operational effectiveness with advanced technologies, like AI and Machine Learning. This enables retailers to act on prescriptive and predictive data-driven outcomes to confidently move into the future. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, X, and our YouTube channel.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231005555616/en/
Johnson Controls International Plc specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of equipment for the regulation and safety of buildings. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- building regulation, integrated management and security equipment, systems and services (63%): refrigeration, ventilation, air conditioning, heating systems, access control systems, anti-intrusion, video surveillance, safety and protection devices and fire detection and suppression systems, etc. to commercial and industrial buildings. At the same time, the group provides installation and maintenance services. Net sales break down by geographic region between North America (58.8%), Europe/Middle East/Africa/Latin America (24.2%) and Asia/Pacific (17%);
- heating, air conditioning, refrigeration, fire protection and security systems for residential and commercial uses (37%).
Net sales break down by source of revenue between sales of products (76.2%) and services (23.8%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (50.8%), Asia/Pacific (22.9%), Europe (16.6%) and other (9.7%).