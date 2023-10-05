Black Friday is expected to be the busiest U.S. holiday shopping day in 2023, with Super Saturday reclaiming the second spot on the list

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, today announced its predictions for the busiest shopping days of the 2023 holiday season. In the United States, Black Friday (Nov. 24), Super Saturday (Dec. 23), and the third Saturday in Dec. (Dec. 16) are expected to be the busiest shopping days of the season. The annual predictions for the global top busiest shopping days were compiled by Sensormatic Solutions retail traffic consulting and analytics group.

“Retailers around the world are likely to have another strong holiday season this year,” said Tony D’Onofrio, president at Sensormatic Solutions. “Those looking to make the most of it can use our predictions as a guide—but it’s critical that retailers also leverage internal data and analytics tools to refine their approach to promotions, staffing, and customer experience in November and December. It’s this additional insight that will put businesses two steps ahead entering the New Year.”

On average, the top 10 busiest shopping days in the United States account for approximately 40% of all holiday retail traffic. Sensormatic Solutions predicts U.S. in-store traffic will likely moderate slightly compared to 2022, with forecasts indicating a year-over-year drop of no more than 3.5%—results that are in line with 2023’s retail traffic performance to date. Overall, traffic this year has been down an average of 2% from last year.

“Historical data will be extremely valuable for retailers preparing their 2023 holiday strategies,” said Brian Field, global leader of retail consulting and analytics at Sensormatic Solutions, whose team predicts the top busiest days of the holiday season. “Christmas Day falls on a Monday this year, so retailers can look to data from 2017—the last time the holiday fell on Monday—to tailor their strategies. Our national data indicates that the busiest days of the season are likely to be more concentrated toward the end of the year thanks to this timing. However, in addition to the list below, we expect Veterans’ Day to experience higher traffic than usual as it falls on a Saturday and history indicates a traffic bump when it does so.”

The full list of predicted busiest shopping days in the United States is as follows:

Friday, Nov. 24 – Black Friday Saturday, Dec. 23 – Super Saturday Saturday, Dec. 16 – Third Saturday in December Friday, Dec. 22 – Friday before Christmas Saturday, Nov. 25 – Saturday after Black Friday Tuesday, Dec. 26 – Boxing Day Saturday, Dec. 9 – Second Saturday in December Saturday, Dec. 2 – First Saturday in December Saturday, Dec. 30 – Saturday after Christmas Sunday, Dec. 17 – Sunday before Christmas Eve

The predicted top busiest shopping days globally include:

Australia Tuesday, Dec. 26 – Boxing Day Saturday, Dec. 23 – Super Saturday Friday, Dec. 22 – Friday before Christmas Thursday, Dec. 28 – Thursday after Christmas Thursday, Dec. 21 – Thursday before Christmas Brazil Friday, Nov. 24 – Black Friday Saturday, Dec. 23 – Super Saturday Saturday, Nov. 25 – Saturday after Black Friday Friday, Dec. 22 – Friday before Christmas Saturday, Dec. 16 – Third Saturday in December Canada Tuesday, Dec. 26 – Boxing Day Friday, Nov. 24 – Black Friday Saturday, Dec. 23 – Super Saturday Saturday, Nov. 25 – Saturday after Black Friday Saturday, Dec. 16 – Third Saturday in December China Sunday, Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve Wednesday, Feb. 14 – Chinese New Year Holiday Sunday, Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve Monday, Jan. 1 – New Year’s Day Monday, Feb. 12 – Chinese New Year Holiday Colombia Saturday, Dec. 23 – Super Saturday Saturday, Dec. 16 – Third Saturday in December Friday, Dec. 22 – Friday before Christmas Sunday, Dec. 17 – Sunday before Christmas Eve Friday, Nov. 24 – Black Friday Costa Rica Saturday, Dec. 23 – Super Saturday Saturday, Dec. 16 – Third Saturday in December Sunday, Dec. 17 – Sunday before Christmas Eve Friday, Dec. 22 – Friday before Christmas Saturday, Dec. 9 – Second Saturday in December France Saturday, Jan. 13 – First Saturday of les soldes d'hiver Saturday, Jan. 20 – Second Saturday of les soldes d'hiver Saturday, Dec. 23 – Super Saturday Saturday, Nov. 25 – Saturday after Black Friday Saturday, Dec. 16 – Third Saturday in December Germany Saturday, Dec. 23 – Super Saturday Saturday, Dec. 16 – Third Saturday in December Saturday, Dec. 9 – Second Saturday in December Saturday, Dec. 2 – First Saturday in December Saturday, Nov. 25 – Saturday after Black Friday Hong Kong Sunday, Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve Saturday, Dec. 23 – Super Saturday Wednesday, Feb. 14 – Chinese New Year Holiday Saturday, Dec. 16 – Third Saturday in December Sunday, Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve Italy Saturday, Jan. 6 – Epiphany Sunday, Jan. 7 – Day after Epiphany Sunday, Nov. 26 – Sunday after Black Friday Sunday, Dec. 17 – Sunday Before Christmas Eve Sunday, Jan. 14 – Second Sunday after Epiphany Mexico Sunday, Nov. 19 – Sunday of Buen Fin Saturday, Nov. 18 – Saturday of Buen Fin Saturday, Dec. 23 – Super Saturday Sunday, Dec. 17 – Sunday Before Christmas Eve Monday, Nov. 20 – Monday of Buen Fin New Zealand Tuesday, Dec. 26 – Boxing Day Saturday, Dec. 23 – Super Saturday Friday, Dec. 22 – Friday before Christmas Thursday, Dec. 21 – Thursday before Christmas Wednesday, Dec. 27 – Day after Boxing Day Singapore Sunday, Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve Sunday, Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve Monday, Dec. 25 – Christmas Day Saturday, Jan. 13 – Second Saturday of the year Saturday, Jan. 6 – Post-New Year’s Day Saturday South Africa Friday, Nov. 24 – Black Friday Saturday, Nov. 25 – Saturday after Black Friday Saturday, Dec. 23 – Super Saturday Friday, Dec. 22 – Friday before Christmas Saturday, Dec. 16 – Third Saturday in December Spain Wednesday, Jan. 3 – Pre-Epiphany Wednesday Thursday, Jan. 4 – Pre-Epiphany Thursday Tuesday, Jan. 2 – Pre-Epiphany Tuesday Saturday, Nov. 25 – Saturday after Black Friday Sunday, Jan. 7 – Day after Epiphany United Kingdom/Ireland Saturday, Dec. 23 – Super Saturday Saturday, Dec. 16 – Third Saturday in December Saturday, Nov. 25 – Saturday after Black Friday Saturday, Dec. 9 – Second Saturday in December Saturday, Dec. 2 – First Saturday in December

To learn about the top drivers of this holiday season’s busiest shopping days and how Sensormatic Solutions is supporting retailers’ needs, visit Sensormatic Solutions “North America’s Busiest Holiday Shopping Days of 2023” report. For more Sensormatic Solutions holiday insights, use #SensormaticHolidays2023 to follow along on LinkedIn and X.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @JohnsonControls on social platforms.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions is the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls powering operational excellence at scale and enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. Our intelligent digital operating platform - Sensormatic IQ - combines the full Sensormatic Solutions portfolio, including third-party data to deliver unmatched insights into shopper experience, inventory intelligence, loss prevention and operational effectiveness with advanced technologies, like AI and Machine Learning. This enables retailers to act on prescriptive and predictive data-driven outcomes to confidently move into the future. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, X, and our YouTube channel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231005555616/en/