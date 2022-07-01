Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Johnson & Johnson
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JNJ   US4781601046

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

(JNJ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:12 2022-07-01 pm EDT
178.02 USD   +0.29%
01:23pDOJ Says J&J Talc Bankruptcy Violates Congressional Mass Tort Rules
DJ
03:32aPharmaceutical companies still have the upper hand
06/30Janssen Announces U.S. FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation Granted for Talquetamab for the Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DOJ Says J&J Talc Bankruptcy Violates Congressional Mass Tort Rules

07/01/2022 | 01:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Jonathan Randles

The U.S. Justice Department told a federal appeals court that Johnson & Johnson's strategy for moving talc injury litigation to chapter 11 violates the regime Congress has authorized for litigating mass torts.

The U.S. Trustee Program, a Justice Department unit monitoring bankruptcy courts, said in a Thursday filing with the Third U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that Johnson & Johnson's decision to put a newly formed subsidiary into chapter 11 to drive settlements of talc litigation circumvented federal multidistrict litigation procedures which have been prescribed by Congress as the way to deal with mass torts. Johnson & Johnson used an emerging restructuring transaction called a Texas divisive merger to send the talc liability to the subsidiary before it filed bankruptcy, a strategy that will be scrutinized by the appeals court.

The U.S. Trustee and talc injury claimants want the Third Circuit to reverse a bankruptcy judge who authorized the Johnson & Johnson talc subsidiary to stay in chapter 11.

Write to Jonathan Randles at jonathan.randles@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-01-22 1322ET

All news about JOHNSON & JOHNSON
01:23pDOJ Says J&J Talc Bankruptcy Violates Congressional Mass Tort Rules
DJ
03:32aPharmaceutical companies still have the upper hand
06/30Janssen Announces U.S. FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation Granted for Talquetamab for..
AQ
06/30Hywin Holdings, FactSet Launch Global Health Care Index
MT
06/29NHIF, Janssen Kenya Sign MOU to Enhance Prostrate Cancer Drugs Access
AQ
06/29Johnson & Johnson Unit Secures FDA's Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Talquetamab i..
MT
06/28MeiraGTx Sees Positive Data From Phase 1/2 Trial of Botaretigene Sparoparvovec for X-Li..
MT
06/27Janssen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib) in a Fixed-Duration Co..
AQ
06/24Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Receives EU Medicines Agency Panel's Backing for Leukemia D..
MT
06/24Johnson & Johnson's Unit Janssen Says EMA's Committee Backs Approval of Imbruvica to Tr..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JOHNSON & JOHNSON
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 96 505 M - -
Net income 2022 22 521 M - -
Net cash 2022 8 885 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,7x
Yield 2022 2,51%
Capitalization 467 B 467 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,75x
EV / Sales 2023 4,47x
Nbr of Employees 141 700
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Duration : Period :
Johnson & Johnson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 177,51 $
Average target price 187,28 $
Spread / Average Target 5,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joaquin Duato Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew Stuckley Senior Financial Analyst-Janssen Commercial Pharm
Alex Gorsky Executive Chairman
Peter Shen Global Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.46%467 100
PFIZER, INC.-13.73%294 179
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY16.94%291 859
ROCHE HOLDING AG-15.97%272 586
ABBVIE INC.13.12%270 651
NOVO NORDISK A/S7.10%251 273