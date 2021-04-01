Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Johnson & Johnson    JNJ

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

(JNJ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FDA Probes Cause of Failed Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 Vaccine Batch

04/01/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Peter Loftus and Thomas M. Burton

The Food and Drug Administration is investigating what caused a batch of the active ingredient for Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine to be scrapped for failing to meet quality standards at a contract manufacturing plant, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The FDA may send an inspection team to assess the situation at the Baltimore plant operated by contractor Emergent BioSolutions Inc., the person said.

The regulatory scrutiny follows J&J's disclosure Wednesday that a batch of the main ingredient for its Covid-19 vaccine manufactured at the Emergent plant didn't meet standards. The batch didn't reach the vial-filling and finishing stage, and no doses from it were distributed.

J&J says the quality lapse didn't affect vaccine doses that have been distributed in the U.S. since the vaccine was authorized in late February, and the company still has enough supply to meet near-term commitments. J&J also makes the main ingredient for the vaccine at its own plant in the Netherlands.

Emergent BioSolutions, of Gaithersburg, Md., said in a statement Thursday that it isolated the batch of vaccine ingredients because it didn't meet specifications and quality standards. Emergent said it would dispose of the batch properly.

The company said that discarding a batch is disappointing but occasionally happens during the complex vaccine manufacturing process.

The White House said Thursday it didn't expect the issue to affect the promised U.S. supply of J&J's vaccine. J&J expects to deliver about 100 million doses for use in the U.S. by midyear, under the terms of a $1 billion purchase agreement with the federal government.

"We have been assured that they expect to meet those deadlines," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a briefing.

Ms. Psaki said "the issue was identified as part of rigorous quality control system checks," and the Department of Health and Human Services notified the White House late last week.

Asked if the White House should have revealed the problem publicly earlier, Ms. Psaki said the plant hasn't yet been FDA-approved. "This is probably the process of working as it should," she said. Drug plants can manufacture ingredients for a drug or vaccine but finished products can't be released until the FDA authorizes them.

J&J's vaccine is the third to be authorized in the U.S., after shots from Pfizer Inc. with its partner BioNTech SE, and Moderna Inc. Health authorities have been counting on the arrival of the single-shot J&J vaccine to boost the overall supply of shots and to simplify vaccinations because it doesn't require a second dose.

Emergent said that it was confident in its ability to meet FDA requirements.

Emergent makes the main ingredient for AstraZeneca PLC's Covid-19 vaccine at the same plant, though that vaccine isn't authorized for use in the U.S. An AstraZeneca spokeswoman said the company was "aware of the reports regarding the facility and we understand Emergent is investigating the matter."

Emergent Chief Executive Robert Kramer told CNBC Thursday "it wasn't the case where an ingredient from one vaccine contaminated or impacted the other." He said the J&J batch didn't meet quality specifications but he didn't elaborate on what happened.

Vaccine manufacturing experts say the issues at the Emergent plant have to be addressed, but the detection of the problem before doses from the batch were released was an encouraging sign.

"It's definitely alarming but it also shows that this is a system that eventually works," said Tinglong Dai, associate professor of operations management and business analytics at Johns Hopkins University's Carey Business School, who has researched the vaccine supply chain. "I have high confidence in the error detection part."

J&J said it was sending additional experts in manufacturing, technical operations and quality to be on-site at Emergent to oversee all manufacturing of the J&J vaccine there.

Tarini Parti contributed to this article.

Write to Peter Loftus at peter.loftus@wsj.com and Thomas M. Burton at tom.burton@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-01-21 1941ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC. -13.40% 80.46 Delayed Quote.3.69%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON -0.92% 162.83 Delayed Quote.4.43%
All news about JOHNSON & JOHNSON
05:41pFDA Probes Cause of Failed Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 Vaccine Batch
DJ
04:44pCompany producing J&J vaccine had history of violations
AQ
04:35pEMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS  : Quality Control Systems Worked to Detect Single Covid-1..
DJ
10:24aWhat we know about J&J's single-dose vaccine, set to arrive at the end of Apr..
AQ
10:20aUPDATE : Johnson & Johnson on Track for 2021 Vaccine Delivery Goals Despite Drop..
MT
10:19aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Microsoft, Nestlé, Apple...
09:08aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Out with the old, in with the new
08:34aSPRINGWORKS THERAPEUTICS  : Starts Dosing in Phase 1b Trial of Myeloma Combo The..
MT
08:26aJOHNSON & JOHNSON  : Nigeria Expects 70 Million J&J Vaccine Doses Through Africa..
AQ
06:24aJOHNSON & JOHNSON  : Quality control issue holds up millions of Johnson & Johnso..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 92 025 M - -
Net income 2021 22 297 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 915 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,8x
Yield 2021 2,56%
Capitalization 429 B 429 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,63x
EV / Sales 2022 4,35x
Nbr of Employees 134 500
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Duration : Period :
Johnson & Johnson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 180,51 $
Last Close Price 162,83 $
Spread / Highest target 23,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alex Gorsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paulus Stoffels Chief Scientific Officer
James D. Swanson Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charles O. Prince Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.43%434 423
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.15%279 470
PFIZER INC.-1.90%201 428
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.76%194 733
NOVARTIS AG-3.44%193 408
ABBVIE INC.1.00%188 466
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ