March 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator on Friday approved Johnson & Johnson's therapy in combination with other chemotherapies for the first-line treatment of a type of lung cancer.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the combination therapy of J&J's Rybrevant with carboplatin and pemetrexed for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with a type of mutation in EGFR protein that causes rapid tumor cell growth.

The FDA also granted traditional approval to Rybrevant for locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with the type of mutation, whose disease has progressed on or after a type of chemotherapy.

In 2021, the FDA had granted approval to the therapy through the accelerated pathway. (Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)