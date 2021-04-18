Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Johnson & Johnson
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JNJ

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

(JNJ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fauci Predicts J&J Vaccine Returning Friday, Perhaps With Limits, Warnings

04/18/2021 | 12:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By William Mauldin

President Biden's chief medical adviser said he expects Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine to return to use in the U.S. by Friday, following a pause due to concerns about blood clots in several patients.

"I would be very surprised...if we don't have a resumption in some form by Friday," Dr. Anthony Fauci told CBS's "Face the Nation," echoing remarks he made on other networks Sunday.

U.S. health authorities on Tuesday recommended suspending use of J&J's single-dose shot out of an abundance of caution while they investigate reports of the six women who got the vaccine and soon developed serious blood clots. The women were between 18 and 48 years old. One died.

The pause is in place at least until a federal vaccine-advisory committee meets Friday to review the matter.

"I would think that we're not gonna go beyond Friday, in the extension of this pause," said Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on ABC's "This Week."

Disease experts said it is possible the regulators would place age or sex restrictions on the vaccine or issue warnings to doctors about how to avoid or treat any problems linked to the shot.

"I don't want to get ahead of them, but I believe we'll be back with some sort of indication a little bit different from before the pause," Dr. Fauci said on ABC.

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who served in the Trump administration, said that "you might see a situation where the vaccine does get reserved for use in older individuals who are both potentially at lower risk of this side effect and also at higher risk of a bad outcome from Covid." Another possibility is just bringing the vaccine back with different warnings, he said.

Drs. Fauci and Gottlieb appeared to play down the risk that the vaccination program in the U.S. would be undercut by new or potent coronavirus variants this summer.

"Even some of the ones that are more problematic, the vaccine might not completely protect against it, but it almost certainly, at least in our current experience, protects against very severe disease, death particularly," Dr. Fauci said on CNN.

One way to address new variants and or any natural declines in immunity from the current vaccines is through subsequent booster shots, beyond the normal two shots received of the Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. vaccines or the single J&J shot.

Dr. Fauci said on CBS that by the end of the summer or early fall medical authorities may recommend "an additional shot against the original virus or perhaps a vaccination against something that's very specific to whatever variant you're worried about."

--Peter Loftus contributed to this article.

Write to William Mauldin at william.mauldin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-18-21 1246ET

All news about JOHNSON & JOHNSON
01:07pFauci Predicts J&J Vaccine Returning Friday, Perhaps With Limits, Warnings --..
DJ
12:47pFauci Predicts J&J Vaccine Returning Friday, Perhaps With Limits, Warnings
DJ
12:15pNew York Independent Pharmacies Struggle to Get Covid-19 Vaccine
DJ
11:15aDrugmakers Go on Trial Over Opioid Epidemic
DJ
08:15aCOVID-19 VACCINES AND RARE BLOOD CLO : Are Women at Greater Risk?
DJ
04/16J&J, MORGAN STANLEY, COINBASE : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
04/16UPDATE : Street Color: Global Calendar For Week Ending April 23 (Includes Earnin..
MT
04/16STREET COLOR : Johnson & Johnson Researchers State No Casual Link Has Yet Been F..
MT
04/16No Causal Link Found So Far Between J&J's Covid-19 Vaccine and Blood-Clot Cas..
DJ
04/16STREET COLOR : US Won't Allocate Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Doses to States Next ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 92 323 M - -
Net income 2021 22 297 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 740 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
Yield 2021 2,57%
Capitalization 427 B 427 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,60x
EV / Sales 2022 4,32x
Nbr of Employees 134 500
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Duration : Period :
Johnson & Johnson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 181,33 $
Last Close Price 162,24 $
Spread / Highest target 23,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alex Gorsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paulus Stoffels Chief Scientific Officer
James D. Swanson Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charles O. Prince Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.09%427 130
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.06%289 376
PFIZER INC.2.15%215 150
NOVARTIS AG-3.32%198 528
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.29%196 100
ABBVIE INC.0.71%190 442
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ