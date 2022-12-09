IN BRIEF: Johnson & Johnson submits licence application to FDA

Johnson & Johnson Inc - New Jersey, US-based pharmaceutical firm - Submits biologics licence application to US Food & Drug administration for Talquetamab, for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Talquetamab is an investigational, ready to use, bispecific T-cell engager antibody targeting both GPRC5D, a novel drug target that is on some normal cells but overexpressed on myeloma cells, and separately targets CD3 on T cells.

Global Therapeutic Area Head, Peter Lebowitz said: "Despite the therapies that have been developed for the treatment of multiple myeloma, there remains persistent unmet needs for patients who relapse or become refractory, we look forward to working closely with the FDA in their review of the talquetamab submission."

Current stock price: USD176.62

12-month change: up 6.5%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.