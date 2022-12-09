Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Johnson & Johnson
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JNJ   US4781601046

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

(JNJ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:02 2022-12-09 pm EST
176.62 USD   -0.33%
10:05aJohnson & Johnson's Janssen Unit Files Biologics License Application With FDA for Experimental Multiple Myeloma Drug
MT
09:23aJohnson & Johnson : Janssen Submits Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for Talquetamab for the Treatment of Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma
PU
09:03aJohnson & Johnson : Real-World Study Confirms Benefit of XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) for Secondary Prevention of Venous Thromboembolism in Cancer Patients
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IN BRIEF: Johnson & Johnson submits licence application to FDA

12/09/2022 | 11:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Johnson & Johnson Inc - New Jersey, US-based pharmaceutical firm - Submits biologics licence application to US Food & Drug administration for Talquetamab, for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Talquetamab is an investigational, ready to use, bispecific T-cell engager antibody targeting both GPRC5D, a novel drug target that is on some normal cells but overexpressed on myeloma cells, and separately targets CD3 on T cells.

Global Therapeutic Area Head, Peter Lebowitz said: "Despite the therapies that have been developed for the treatment of multiple myeloma, there remains persistent unmet needs for patients who relapse or become refractory, we look forward to working closely with the FDA in their review of the talquetamab submission."

Current stock price: USD176.62

12-month change: up 6.5%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about JOHNSON & JOHNSON
10:05aJohnson & Johnson's Janssen Unit Files Biologics License Application With FDA for Exper..
MT
09:23aJohnson & Johnson : Janssen Submits Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for Talqueta..
PU
09:03aJohnson & Johnson : Real-World Study Confirms Benefit of XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) for Second..
PU
12/07Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BU
12/07Johnson & Johnson : to Participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
PU
12/07Johnson & Johnson - Tackling Health Disparities Through Empowerment, Partnership and Sc..
AQ
12/07GSK, Pfizer, Sanofi Breathe Sigh Of Relief After US Court Tosses Lawsuits On Zantac Can..
MT
12/06Major Pharma Companies to Remain Defensive Through at least H1 2023 Amid M&As, New Prod..
MT
12/06Morgan Stanley Trims Price Target on Johnson & Johnson to $176 From $178, Maintains Equ..
MT
12/05Johnson & Johnson : Announcement for the purposes of Rule 2.8 of the Irish Takeover Panel ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JOHNSON & JOHNSON
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 95 039 M - -
Net income 2022 20 677 M - -
Net cash 2022 10 806 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,3x
Yield 2022 2,47%
Capitalization 463 B 463 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,76x
EV / Sales 2023 4,54x
Nbr of Employees 141 700
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Duration : Period :
Johnson & Johnson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 177,20 $
Average target price 181,64 $
Spread / Average Target 2,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joaquin Duato Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew Stuckley Senior Financial Analyst-Janssen Commercial Pharm
Alex Gorsky Executive Chairman
Peter Shen Global Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.57%463 286
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY34.66%353 267
ABBVIE INC.22.59%293 450
PFIZER, INC.-14.92%290 657
NOVO NORDISK A/S22.08%287 434
MERCK & CO., INC.44.64%281 049