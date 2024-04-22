J&J: EU green light for Carvykti in multiple myeloma
April 22, 2024 at 10:34 am EDT
Janssen-Cilag International NV, a Johnson & Johnson company, announced today that the European Commission (EC) has approved a type II variant for Carvykti (ciltacabtagene autoleucel; cilta-cel).
This latest approval is for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) who have received at least one prior therapy, including an immunomodulatory agent (IMiD) and a proteasome inhibitor (PI), and who have demonstrated clinical disease progression and are refractory to lenalidomide.
With this approval, cilta-cel becomes the first CAR-T cell therapy approved in Europe for the treatment, from the first relapse onwards, of patients with MMRR,
' Today's approval marks an important step forward for eligible patients with multiple myeloma, who can now benefit from treatment with cilta-cel earlier in their treatment journey, where it has the potential to transform outcomes and alter the trajectory of their disease', emphasizes Edmond Chan, Head of Hematology Therapeutic Area at Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine.
