Johnson & Johnson announces that it has submitted a marketing authorization application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) seeking approval of lazertinib + Rybrevant (amivantamab) for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with EGFR mutations.
' Despite significant advances in the treatment of EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer, progression-free survival rates with current first-line therapies remain low', explains Catherine Taylor, Vice President Medical Affairs EMEA, Therapeutic Area Strategy, Janssen-Cilag AG.
The company points to a Phase III study showing that the combination of amivantamab + lazertinib as first-line treatment for patients with EGFR-mutated locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC demonstrated 'a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to osimertinib'.
December 22, 2023 at 09:01 am EST
