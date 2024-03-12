J&J: FDA approval sought for Tremfya in ulcerative colitis

Johnson & Johnson announces that it has applied to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval of Tremfya (guselkumab) for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC).



The application is based on results from the Phase 3 program showing 'statistically and clinically significant improvements' in symptoms such as fatigue and measures of disease activity.



Tremfya has the potential to become a new treatment option for patients. We look forward to working with the FDA to review this application and remain focused on developing new treatments for people living with chronic autoimmune diseases, such as ulcerative colitis, who present with persistent and debilitating symptoms', commented David Lee, Head of Global Therapeutic Area Immunology at J&J.



