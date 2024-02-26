Johnson & Johnson, in collaboration with its partner Pharmacyclics (an AbbVie company), announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the new oral suspension formulation of Imbruvica (ibrutinib) for adult patients for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)/small lymphocyte lymphoma (SLL), Waldenström Macroglobulinemia (WM) and chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD).

' Having multiple formulations of Imbruvica gives prescribers another option when treating adults with CLL/SLL, WM or cGVHD, which could make a difference to their daily lives', commented Lisa Nodzon, Advanced Oncology Certified Nurse Practitioner at Moffitt Cancer Center (Florida).

