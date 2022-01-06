J&J: Study Shows 'Real World Evidence' of Covid Vaccine's 'Durable Protection' Against Breakthrough Infection

By Josh Beckerman

Johnson & Johnson said new study results provide "real world evidence" that its Covid-19 vaccine "demonstrates durable protection against breakthrough Infection, hospitalization, and intensive care unit admission in the United States."

"While these are rapidly evolving data, we are seeing vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19-related hospitalization of approximately 80 percent from a single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and this level of protection holds steady across the length of time studied thus far -- up to six months," the company said.

J&J said the new study posted on medRxiv "comprehensively looked at the durability profiles for all three vaccines authorized or approved in the U.S. using the same methodology across three outcomes of interest: COVID-19 breakthrough infections, hospitalizations, and ICU admissions."

Last week, the company said its booster vaccine for Covid-19 was 85% effective against hospitalization in a study conducted in South Africa after the Omicron variant became dominant.

