  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Johnson & Johnson
  News
  Summary
    JNJ   US4781601046

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

(JNJ)
  Report
J&J: Study Shows 'Real World Evidence' of Covid Vaccine's 'Durable Protection' Against Breakthrough Infection

01/06/2022 | 05:17pm EST
By Josh Beckerman

Johnson & Johnson said new study results provide "real world evidence" that its Covid-19 vaccine "demonstrates durable protection against breakthrough Infection, hospitalization, and intensive care unit admission in the United States."

"While these are rapidly evolving data, we are seeing vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19-related hospitalization of approximately 80 percent from a single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and this level of protection holds steady across the length of time studied thus far -- up to six months," the company said.

J&J said the new study posted on medRxiv "comprehensively looked at the durability profiles for all three vaccines authorized or approved in the U.S. using the same methodology across three outcomes of interest: COVID-19 breakthrough infections, hospitalizations, and ICU admissions."

Last week, the company said its booster vaccine for Covid-19 was 85% effective against hospitalization in a study conducted in South Africa after the Omicron variant became dominant.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-22 1717ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.01% 533.69 Delayed Quote.0.20%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -1.30% 1997.12 Delayed Quote.1.60%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON -0.34% 171.63 Delayed Quote.0.67%
MODERNA, INC. 0.39% 216.06 Delayed Quote.-15.26%
PFIZER, INC. -1.42% 54.84 Delayed Quote.-5.79%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.64% 174.51 Delayed Quote.0.33%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 94 314 M - -
Net income 2021 22 542 M - -
Net Debt 2021 596 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,4x
Yield 2021 2,40%
Capitalization 453 B 453 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,81x
EV / Sales 2022 4,48x
Nbr of Employees 134 500
Free-Float 84,3%
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.67%453 386
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.17%331 029
PFIZER, INC.-5.79%312 244
ABBVIE INC.0.35%240 202
NOVO NORDISK A/S-6.69%237 989
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-5.64%236 303